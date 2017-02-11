Blood drive in honor of policeman killed in line of duty 3 years ago

Deputy, Scott Pine. Killed in the line of duty three years ago.

A special blood drive was held today, honoring the 3rd year anniversary of a police officer whose life was taken too soon.



Scott Pine was a Bossier City native--- graduating from Airline High in 1997--- then attending Louisiana Tech.



After that Pine took a job with the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida. That is where he was killed in the line of duty.



This blood drive now held in his memory--- continues his legacy of giving--- and saving lives.



His sister explains why donating was so important to Scott, "It helps others so much." says, Angela Mills. "It's something you can give that costs nothing except just a little bit of your time."



Deputy Pine gave blood as often as he could--- and always encouraged others to do the same.



If you would like to help continue his work --- and give others a chance at life--- go to your nearest blood bank location.

