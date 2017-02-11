Many fear the old Christus Schumpert hospital will be demolished

Three years after the closure of one of the oldest and most venerable hospitals in the ArkLaTex, local residents, former staffers, and former patients are wondering what will happen to the iconic structure.

The behemoth building that was the Christus Schumpert Medical Canter sits empty atop the hill at 915 Margaret Place in Shreveport. It closed its doors three years ago, in September of 2013, when the last of the services it provided were moved to the much newer and more modern Christus Highland Medical Center on East Burt Kouns Highway. Countless people who live in the neighborhood around the Schumpert Hospital, along with former staffers and patients, were disappointed when the outdated hospital closed its doors.

Sonny and Sylvia Andrews represent two of those groups of people who have a strong emotional connection to Schumpert. Sonny was a patient there.

“I had gall bladder surgery,” he said. “They healed me up right – my body, but also they healed my soul and everything.”

To Sonny and his wife, Sylvia, as well as a dozen other former patients and staffers ktbs.com spoke with, Schumpert was far more than just a hospital. They say Schumpert’s Catholic Church sponsorship and the nuns and priests who walked the halls, comforting patients and encouraging doctors and nurses, made Schumpert feel more like a sanctuary or even a worship center, than a medical care facility.

"Nurses and doctors have to feel that calling,” said Sylvia Andrews, who answered the call to be a nurse at Schumpert in 1975 and continued as a nursing instructor there for about a quarter century. “If they don't have that calling, they don't last long in the medical profession. And Schumpert nurtured our calling," Sylvia said.

Disappointing as it was to see the hospital close, some now say it’s distressing to hear the old building may be demolished.

"Oh I hope it's not dozed. I don't know if I can stand that," Sylvia said. "This building holds a lot of memories. Many people were sick and got well here. Many babies were born here."

Ktbs.com asked the owners of the property, Christus Health of Dallas, what will happen to the old Schumpert building.

“We are looking at all options for the Schumpert property,” said Abby McNeil, Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs. She confirmed that while demolition is not a desired conclusion, it is one of those options.

“I don’t even want to talk about that option,” said Christus marketing director Dana Smelsers. She went on to say, “The property is for sale, and we are actively seeking a buyer who will re-purpose the property.”

Neither McNeil nor Smelsers would say whether Christus has received an offer, or even talked to an interested prospective buyer. Their responses seemed to discount what neighbors say they believe - that the property owners would rather demolish the building, rather than allow another hospital to move in to the old complex on Margaret Place.

Sylvia Andrews might have summed up most everyone’s feelings when she was asked about that belief. "My only hope is that whoever buys this hospital, and puts whatever type of business in it, will love it as much as our community did."