2nd round of robotics competition, 7th year for NW LA to host

The biggest robotics competition to ever hit Bossier City--- wrapped up today.



There were more than 200 teams taking part.



To win -- elementary, middle, and high school students had to showcase their best robot navigational skills.



Teams not only work together, but also build up their robots piece by piece.



To top it all off they even made those little machines move.



It is the Regional Autonomous Robotics Circuit.



The Director of Academic Outreach for Cyber Innovations - Kevin Nolten - breaks down what the competition means, "RARC is a series of three competitions: one in November, one in February, and again the third one in April."



Today marks the second day of this three part series.



Each team was in charge of navigating their bots on a simulated island, but the most important part - the students also got to learn about energy resources while they did it.



"When we can create a Friday night football atmosphere on a Saturday morning with robotics, we get kids excited about education, excited about STEM: science, technology, engineering, mathematics."



Competitors get the best of both worlds - the chance not only to learn in class, but outside of it too.



Now the next part and grand finale of this series of competitions will be in April, where they will finally crown a grand champion. The team that has done the best out of all three rounds will take the trophy.



The robotics competition is not new to our area, Northwest Louisiana is in its 7th year hosting the Regional Autonomous Robotics Circuit.