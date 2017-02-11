Quantcast

The current longest running marriage in LA - 82 years

Lawrence and Varrie Player hold the title of longest running marriage in Louisiana. Benton, LA Lawrence and Varrie Player hold the title of longest running marriage in Louisiana. Benton, LA
BENTON, La -

    Meet the longest married couple in the state of Louisiana: Lawrence and Varrie Player---  celebrate 82 years of being together. 


      They live in Benton---and they spent the day with friends and family.


    Their secret behind 82 years of marriage--- treating your significant other as you would want to be treated. In other words--- just be nice.


    "I would say just be good with each other," says Varrie. "Love one another. Get along. We don't fight, we don't fuss."


    That advice could not be simpler.


    Big congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Player.

