Arkansas wins first game in Baton Rouge since 2008

BATON ROUGE, La -

Courtesy: Arkansas Athletics

The Arkansas men’s basketball team used a large second-half run to overtake the LSU Tigers Saturday night 78-70 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Arkansas (18-7, 7-5 SEC) improves to 6-2 in its last eight conference road games and extends its win streak over the LSU Tigers (9-15, 1-11) to three straight. The win marks the first victory in Baton Rouge since the 2007-08 season.

The Razorbacks used their three-point shooting early in the second half to go on a 29-7 run and take a nine-point lead. Seven of Arkansas’ first nine made baskets to start the second half came from behind the arc. After only shooting 37.0 percent from the field in the first half, the Razorbacks shot 53.8 percent in the second frame.

Arkansas got off to a slow start from the field, missing six of its first seven shots of the game. LSU climbed to an eight-point lead before the Razorbacks proceeded to sink five of their next six attempts to cut the deficit to just one. The Tigers took a nine-point lead to the half after outscoring Arkansas 26-10 in the paint and outrebounding the Hogs 28-12 in the opening frame.

A common trend this season for the Razorbacks has been their bench production. Once again, it came up big, outscoring the Tigers 31-11.

Dusty Hannahs and Daryl Macon led the Razorbacks with 17 points each. Hannahs went 6-of-14 from the field and 5-of-10 from behind the arc, while Macon shot 5-of-11 from the field and 5-of-7 from the charity stripe.

Dustin Thomas had one of his best games as a Razorback. The redshirt-junior finished with nine points and a career and team-high nine rebounds. Anton Beard recorded 11 points and three assists.

UP NEXT
The Razorbacks remain on the road next week, traveling to Columbia, S.C. to face the No. 19 South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m.

