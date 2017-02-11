LHSAA Wrestling State Championship wrap up

Some strong opinions stirred up at a town hall meeting with Congressman, Mike Johnson, at Bossier Parish Community College. The hot topic was healthcare. People had a lot of questions and concerns voiced regarding the revised bill.

Some strong opinions stirred up at a town hall meeting with Congressman, Mike Johnson, at Bossier Parish Community College. The hot topic was healthcare. People had a lot of questions and concerns voiced regarding the revised bill.

Crowd fills whole theater auditorium at BPCC to hear Mike Johnson, and ask questions. Bossier City, LA.

Crowd fills whole theater auditorium at BPCC to hear Mike Johnson, and ask questions. Bossier City, LA.

.Homer police have made an arrest in a shooting at a kickball game on mother's day that left one man dead. This makes one of two shootings that happened at a park on Mother's Day.

Homer police have made an arrest in a shooting at a kickball game on mother's day that left one man dead. This makes one of two shootings that happened at a park on Mother's Day.

An 11-year-old boy has been killed in a crash involving the school bus on which he was riding on a rural road near the Texas-Louisiana border.

An 11-year-old boy has been killed in a crash involving the school bus on which he was riding on a rural road near the Texas-Louisiana border.

Rock Steady's mission is to enhance quality of life by using a form of non-contact boxing fitness.

Rock Steady's mission is to enhance quality of life by using a form of non-contact boxing fitness.

Interstate 49 in DeSoto Parish will close tonight for the final time while crews move mining equipment across the highway.

Interstate 49 in DeSoto Parish will close tonight for the final time while crews move mining equipment across the highway.

Louisiana Sports Headlines Louisiana Sports Headlines More>>

Latest Gulf Coast sports Latest Gulf Coast sports The New Orleans Saints have made close to a dozen roster moves, add mostly offensive players as the club prepares for voluntary offseason non-contact practices. The New Orleans Saints have made close to a dozen roster moves, add mostly offensive players as the club prepares for voluntary offseason non-contact practices.

Saints add 6 players, cut 5 in slew of roster moves Saints add 6 players, cut 5 in slew of roster moves The New Orleans Saints have made close to a dozen roster moves, add mostly offensive players as the club prepares for voluntary offseason non-contact practices. The New Orleans Saints have made close to a dozen roster moves, add mostly offensive players as the club prepares for voluntary offseason non-contact practices.

Pelicans owner: Club sticking with GM Demps, coach Gentry Pelicans owner: Club sticking with GM Demps, coach Gentry New Orleans Pelicans owner Tom Benson and Executive Vice President Mickey Loomis say they've decided to retain general manager Dell Demps and coach Alvin Gentry heading into the 2017-18 season. New Orleans Pelicans owner Tom Benson and Executive Vice President Mickey Loomis say they've decided to retain general manager Dell Demps and coach Alvin Gentry heading into the 2017-18 season.

Ex-pro basketball standout, LSU star Frank Brian dead at 94 Ex-pro basketball standout, LSU star Frank Brian dead at 94 LSU has announced former college and pro star basketball player Frank Brian has died at the age of 94. LSU has announced former college and pro star basketball player Frank Brian has died at the age of 94.