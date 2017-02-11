Quantcast

LHSAA Wrestling State Championship wrap up

Posted: Updated:
BOSSIER CITY, La -

The best high school wrestlers in the state of Louisiana have called Bossier City home for the weekend.  Saturday night, fans were treated to the finals of the LHSAA Wrestling State Championships.  The local winners follow.

Division 1, 160lbs: Airline's Christian Walden

Division 1, 195lbs: Airline's Matt Salinas

Division 2, 152lbs: North DeSoto's Chase Bates

Division 2, 126lbs: Parkway's Trey Fontenot

Division 2, 132lbs: Parkway's Trevor Tamburo

Division 2, 285lbs: Haughton's Johnny VanVeckHoven

