LHSAA Wrestling State Championship wrap up

The best high school wrestlers in the state of Louisiana have called Bossier City home for the weekend. Saturday night, fans were treated to the finals of the LHSAA Wrestling State Championships. The local winners follow.
Division 1, 160lbs: Airline's Christian Walden
Division 1, 195lbs: Airline's Matt Salinas
Division 2, 152lbs: North DeSoto's Chase Bates
Division 2, 126lbs: Parkway's Trey Fontenot
Division 2, 132lbs: Parkway's Trevor Tamburo
Division 2, 285lbs: Haughton's Johnny VanVeckHoven
Monday, May 15 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-05-15 23:51:01 GMT
Crowd fills whole theater auditorium at BPCC to hear Mike Johnson, and ask questions. Bossier City, LA.
Some strong opinions stirred up at a town hall meeting with Congressman, Mike Johnson, at Bossier Parish Community College. The hot topic was healthcare. People had a lot of questions and concerns voiced regarding the revised bill.
Some strong opinions stirred up at a town hall meeting with Congressman, Mike Johnson, at Bossier Parish Community College. The hot topic was healthcare. People had a lot of questions and concerns voiced regarding the revised bill.
Stephen Curry scored 40 points and hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:48 remaining, and the Golden State Warriors rallied from way down after Kawhi Leonard was lost to an ankle injury to beat the San Antonio Spurs...
Stephen Curry scored 40 points and hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:48 remaining, and the Golden State Warriors rallied from way down after Kawhi Leonard was lost to an ankle injury to beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-111 on...
Sunday, May 14 2017 3:05 AM EDT2017-05-14 07:05:13 GMT
Russell Westbrook had 32 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists for his 17th triple-double of the season and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Denver Nuggets 121-106 Saturday night. Steven Adams scored 16 points and...
The other rookie running back out of Oklahoma is ready to run through NFL defenders. Samaje Perine didn't get nearly the attention before the draft as Joe Mixon, who was suspended for his freshman season for punching a...
Monday, May 15 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-05-16 00:16:21 GMT
The NCAA Baton Rouge Regional opened with a record-setting round Monday at the University Club as LSU's Sam Burns tied the collegiate competitive course record of 7-under par 65 to lead the No. 1-seeded Tigers into first place with a collegiate team record 12-under par 276 on the first day of action.
The NCAA Baton Rouge Regional opened with a record-setting round Monday at the University Club as LSU's Sam Burns tied the collegiate competitive course record of 7-under par 65 to lead the No. 1-seeded Tigers into first place with a collegiate team record 12-under par 276 on the first day of action.
Share Your Images
312 E. Kings Highway
Shreveport, Louisiana 71104
318-861-5800