26th Weather Squadron Pt. 2

This never gets old: Watching a B-52 tear through the sky into the wild blue yonder.

But as soundly as these aircraft are built, they are susceptible to harsh weather. So it's up to the men and women of the 26th Weather Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base to monitor the weather that clears the way for flight plans and maneuvers. and the leadership over this company of meteorologists expresses the mantra of this call to duty.

"No matter what you do in the Air Force, you've got to make decisions. Those are the three words that guide your actions. ... I think about these every day Air Force core values: integrity, service and excellence," said Col. Ryan Kehoe, squadron commander.

The 26th is responsible for 13 states over the southeastern quarter of the United States, and covers locations from Florida and westward to Texas, northward to Kansas and part of Missouri, then east to the Carolinas.

"We have $4 point 3 billion dollars in assets that we are responsible for issuing weather warning for and advisories for," Kehoe said.

The colonel says there are numerous variations of weather concerns.

"We have tornado alley, hurricane alley. We have general run of the mill thunderstorms throughout the southeast. We have freezing rain, sleet, snow through our northern tier states. So you name it, our airman are busy any time of the year"

The 26th is not only a forecasting operation, they also are in constant need for qualified people to join up. Another mission of the 26th is to train new meteorologists “Whether they are officer enlisted we bring them in, send them down to Keesler Air Force Base for their initial skill training and then they come to us to provide the operational weather squadron training. They learn all of the weather regimes that impact our AOR and they are learning the button-ology used to perform their mission," Kehoe said.

Kehoe took KTBS on a tour of the operations.

"So for today, one of our concerns is advisory level winds at Shaw Air Force Base. If you look over at our chart for east two region, that particular airman is in charge of Shaw, Robins, McIntyre and Hunter. So we have both active duty and guard and reserve bases that they are responsible for," Kehoe said.

"Here we have the central region which includes Central Texas then into Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas. ... This is manned 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. No days off for weather. Mother Nature doesn't take off we don't take off."

