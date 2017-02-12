5 germiest places to avoid this flu season

With nearly half of the country reporting widespread flu conditions, everything you can do to prevent the spread of the flu makes a difference. While the flu shot is the best form of protection, these are the public places and surfaces you should avoid to stay healthy, as ranked by the doctors at American Family Care:
Bank ATMs -- If you do have to use an ATM, use your knuckle instead of your fingertip to push the buttons. That way, if you happen to rub your eye or mouth later, you aren't transferring germs.
Community pens -- Whether you're at work or signing a credit card receipt in a store, never pick up a community pen! Instead, carry a pen with you.
Other people's hands -- It may not seem polite, but steer clear of shaking hands. People these days are more germ-conscious, so it's not as rude to decline a handshake as we once thought, especially during flu season.
Your cellphone -- Your phone goes through a lot, so get in the habit of wiping it down with a disinfectant wipe to cut down on spreading germs.
Gas pumps -- There's no avoiding it: drivers have to get gas! To protect yourself, grab one of the paper towels by the pump before you pick up the nozzle.
Thursday, May 18 2017 11:59 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:59:01 GMT
A candlelight vigil and balloon release was held today in celebration of the life of Corodney “Kell” Specks, II who was shot and killed during a Mother's Day kickball event at Mayfield Park in Homer Sunday.
Thursday, May 18 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:55:04 GMT
Dragline makes nighttime move across Interstate 49. (Photo: Wade Britt)
The Oxbow Mine. Sounds like something out of an old western, but it’s really the next step in maintaining an uninterrupted stream of electricity for your homes and businesses. A dynamic DeSoto Parish power plant—fueled by a brownish coal called lignite—is keeping two area utility companies in business and contributing to the local economy.
Thursday, May 18 2017 2:03 PM EDT2017-05-18 18:03:43 GMT
There's a lot to figure out before bike lanes and share-roads are a reality in Shreveport for both drivers and cyclists. Madison Pochea rides her bike to work every day. She says bikers are excited about the new lanes but this is their biggest fear when they're riding. "We have our buses cars motorcycles and bicycles all going in the same direction. And I know that can be scary for bikers because you can't see what's coming behind you."
Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:00:22 GMT
A 28 year old car enthusiast, who plopped down 1-thousand dollars,3 years ago to buy an Elio, is now suing the company. Nathan Swartzbaugh was one of the first to pay a non-refundable deposit to reserve the 3-wheeled vehicle. But Swartzbaugh is sick of waiting and is demanding his money back.
Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:22 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:22:11 GMT
The landscape between southern DeSoto Parish to Carthage, Texas is prime natural gas country. Every couple of miles you see one of these. Unfortunately for many in this area, recent years have not been off the charts for the natural gas industry, but now some are cautiously hoping the boom is about to be back. "I hope so and I hope it stays here forever, cause everybody is happy when it's here," said local resident Billy Jones. Another one of tho...
Saturday, May 13 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-05-14 01:14:14 GMT
The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.
Saturday, May 13 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:00:15 GMT
Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank. Austin Bank suffered from...
Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:40 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:40:20 GMT
Front street didn't have a lot of foot traffic Wednesday. Restaurants and boutiques only had a handful of customers as rain poured all day long. It has been raining pretty much since I got here around noon. Scattered thunderstorms are expected throughout the afternoon with a cold front forecasted to sweep through at around 6 p.m. bringing some possibly damaging winds and hail. Locals who say they are ready for whatever the weather may bring. Jasmine Williams s...
Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:10 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:10:05 GMT
Shreveport police arrested 17 year old Jayden Boyd of the 9000 block of Youree Dr. He's accused of shooting fellow teenage boys ages 16 and 17 in what police say looks like a drug deal gone bad.He's charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder. If found guilty he could face life in prison.
Tuesday, May 16 2017 2:39 PM EDT2017-05-16 18:39:28 GMT
This week marks the first of 12 weeks Shreveport Police Community Liaisons will be patrolling the city on their bikes. Public Information Officer Cpl. Angie Willhite says all summer long, they plan to address littering, parking citations, inoperable vehicles, animal control problems, and any ongoing crimes and unsolved cases.
Thursday, May 18 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:55:04 GMT
Dragline makes nighttime move across Interstate 49. (Photo: Wade Britt)
The Oxbow Mine. Sounds like something out of an old western, but it’s really the next step in maintaining an uninterrupted stream of electricity for your homes and businesses. A dynamic DeSoto Parish power plant—fueled by a brownish coal called lignite—is keeping two area utility companies in business and contributing to the local economy.
