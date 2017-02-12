Quantcast

5 germiest places to avoid this flu season - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

ArkLaTex In-Depth

5 germiest places to avoid this flu season

Posted: Updated:
SHREVEPORT, La -

With nearly half of the country reporting widespread flu conditions, everything you can do to prevent the spread of the flu makes a difference. While the flu shot is the best form of protection, these are the public places and surfaces you should avoid to stay healthy, as ranked by the doctors at American Family Care:

Bank ATMs -- If you do have to use an ATM, use your knuckle instead of your fingertip to push the buttons. That way, if you happen to rub your eye or mouth later, you aren't transferring germs.

Community pens -- Whether you're at work or signing a credit card receipt in a store, never pick up a community pen! Instead, carry a pen with you.

Other people's hands -- It may not seem polite, but steer clear of shaking hands. People these days are more germ-conscious, so it's not as rude to decline a handshake as we once thought, especially during flu season.

Your cellphone -- Your phone goes through a lot, so get in the habit of wiping it down with a disinfectant wipe to cut down on spreading germs.

Gas pumps -- There's no avoiding it: drivers have to get gas! To protect yourself, grab one of the paper towels by the pump before you pick up the nozzle.

  • Top StoryMore>>

  • Candlelight vigil for Homer homicide victim

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:59 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:59:01 GMT

    A candlelight vigil and balloon release was held today in celebration of the life of  Corodney “Kell” Specks, II who was shot and killed during a Mother's Day kickball event at Mayfield Park in Homer Sunday.

    A candlelight vigil and balloon release was held today in celebration of the life of  Corodney “Kell” Specks, II who was shot and killed during a Mother's Day kickball event at Mayfield Park in Homer Sunday.

  • ArkLaTex In-depth

    Dragline move signals extension of lignite mining's future

    Dragline move signals extension of lignite mining's future

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:55:04 GMT
    Dragline makes nighttime move across Interstate 49. (Photo: Wade Britt)Dragline makes nighttime move across Interstate 49. (Photo: Wade Britt)

    The Oxbow Mine. Sounds like something out of an old western, but it’s really the next step in maintaining an uninterrupted stream of electricity for your homes and businesses. A dynamic DeSoto Parish power plant—fueled by a brownish coal called lignite—is keeping two area utility companies in business and contributing to the local economy. 

    The Oxbow Mine. Sounds like something out of an old western, but it’s really the next step in maintaining an uninterrupted stream of electricity for your homes and businesses. A dynamic DeSoto Parish power plant—fueled by a brownish coal called lignite—is keeping two area utility companies in business and contributing to the local economy. 

  • Confederate flag rally ends outside of Caddo Courthouse

    Confederate flag rally ends outside of Caddo Courthouse

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:46:44 GMT
    Rally outside Caddo Confederate MonumentRally outside Caddo Confederate Monument

    Confederate flags and monuments have started a conversation in Caddo Parish.

    Confederate flags and monuments have started a conversation in Caddo Parish.

    •   

  • 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-DepthMore>>

  • ARKLATEX IN-DEPTH

    LA Tech’s Nate Harris just might be the ‘most interesting pitcher in college baseball’

    LA Tech’s Nate Harris just might be the ‘most interesting pitcher in college baseball’

    Thursday, May 18 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-05-18 23:59:03 GMT

    His sharp stare freezes opposing batters, who never stand a chance. We don't always introduce stories like this, but when we do, it's for KTBS Sports' latest in-depth feature.

    His sharp stare freezes opposing batters, who never stand a chance. We don't always introduce stories like this, but when we do, it's for KTBS Sports' latest in-depth feature.

  • ArkLaTex in-Depth

    Race play? Caddo Commissioner cites changing demographics as reason to vote out school board member

    Race play? Caddo Commissioner cites changing demographics as reason to vote out school board member

    Thursday, May 18 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-05-18 20:56:27 GMT
    Caddo Parish Commission President Steven Jackson listens to a citizen at Monday's work session.Caddo Parish Commission President Steven Jackson listens to a citizen at Monday's work session.

    A call for change on the Caddo Parish School Board. But it's not because of policy differences or poor representation. At least that's not what's being said. It appears to have to do with race.

    A call for change on the Caddo Parish School Board. But it's not because of policy differences or poor representation. At least that's not what's being said. It appears to have to do with race.

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    What you need to know about bike lanes

    What you need to know about bike lanes

    Thursday, May 18 2017 2:03 PM EDT2017-05-18 18:03:43 GMT

    There's a lot to figure out before bike lanes and share-roads are a reality in Shreveport for both drivers and cyclists. Madison Pochea rides her bike to work every day. She says bikers are excited about the new lanes but this is their biggest fear when they're riding. "We have our buses cars motorcycles and bicycles all going in the same direction. And I know that can be scary for bikers because you can't see what's coming behind you."

    There's a lot to figure out before bike lanes and share-roads are a reality in Shreveport for both drivers and cyclists. Madison Pochea rides her bike to work every day. She says bikers are excited about the new lanes but this is their biggest fear when they're riding. "We have our buses cars motorcycles and bicycles all going in the same direction. And I know that can be scary for bikers because you can't see what's coming behind you."

    •   

  • Weather HeadlinesMore>>

  • NWS confirms 2 Tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish

    NWS confirms 2 Tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish

    Saturday, May 13 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-05-14 01:14:14 GMT

    The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.

    The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.

  • Businesses in Garrison wrecked by EF2 tornado

    Businesses in Garrison wrecked by EF2 tornado

    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:00:15 GMT
    Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank.      Austin Bank suffered from...
    Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank.      Austin Bank suffered from...

  • East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

    East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

    Friday, May 12 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-05-12 14:01:18 GMT

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood. 

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood. 

    •   




  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • ArkLaTex In-depth

    Dragline move signals extension of lignite mining's future

    Dragline move signals extension of lignite mining's future

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:55:04 GMT
    Dragline makes nighttime move across Interstate 49. (Photo: Wade Britt)Dragline makes nighttime move across Interstate 49. (Photo: Wade Britt)

    The Oxbow Mine. Sounds like something out of an old western, but it’s really the next step in maintaining an uninterrupted stream of electricity for your homes and businesses. A dynamic DeSoto Parish power plant—fueled by a brownish coal called lignite—is keeping two area utility companies in business and contributing to the local economy. 

    The Oxbow Mine. Sounds like something out of an old western, but it’s really the next step in maintaining an uninterrupted stream of electricity for your homes and businesses. A dynamic DeSoto Parish power plant—fueled by a brownish coal called lignite—is keeping two area utility companies in business and contributing to the local economy. 

  • Confederate flag rally ends outside of Caddo Courthouse

    Confederate flag rally ends outside of Caddo Courthouse

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:46:44 GMT
    Rally outside Caddo Confederate MonumentRally outside Caddo Confederate Monument

    Confederate flags and monuments have started a conversation in Caddo Parish.

    Confederate flags and monuments have started a conversation in Caddo Parish.

  • Parish holds third meeting discussing future of Caddo Confederate Monument

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:30:57 GMT
    Caddo Parish Confederate MonumentCaddo Parish Confederate Monument

    The debate over the future of the Caddo Parish Confederate Monument continued at a third public hearing Thursday evening.

    The debate over the future of the Caddo Parish Confederate Monument continued at a third public hearing Thursday evening.

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly