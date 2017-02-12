Former Doctors' Hospital, now WK Rehabilitation Institute

This afternoon, Shreveport celebrated the coming of a brand new hospital.



Before everything was made official through a ribbon cutting ceremony---the Willis-Knighton Rehabilitation Institute held an open house.



The public and employees got a look at the latest renovations of the building formerly known as Doctors' Hospital.



Since the facility was purchased in 2015 it has gone through a lot of changes.



Chief Operating Officer, Chuck Daigle, says, "You've got state of the art equipment, state of the art facilities, of course you have highly highly trained professionals that will be moving from other parts of Willis-Knighton's four campuses into this facility."



Daigle also lists some of the services patients can expect, "Physical rehabilitation, mental rehabilitation, as well as dialysis, and a full complement of outpatient physical rehabilitation."



The Willis-Knighton Rehabilitation Institute is now the only free-standing hospital in the region that is focused only on rehabilitation.