Shreveport NAACP celebrates 103 years

Happy birthday to the NAACP.

An organization at the forefront of black history in America.

The Shreveport branch celebrates its 103rd anniversary, today.



Members celebrated with a church service at Mount Olive Baptist Church, this morning, and ended the service with a special donation.

"I'm glad to have been the president for the past eight years in the city," says, Lloyd Thompson.

"We'll have cake and punch and celebrate, but we'll get right back up in the morning, put our gloves on, and get back to work to make sure caddo parish educates our girls and boys, and that's what we're all about."

One interesting fact --- the Shreveport branch of the NAACP is the oldest in the state of Louisiana.



