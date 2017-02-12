Federal aid granted for Louisiana tornado victims

Good news came from Washington D.C. this weekend for several families in south east Louisiana.

On Saturday night President Trump approved a Disaster Relief Declaration for those families affected by the dangerous tornadoes that swept through on February 7, 2017.



The funding has now been given the green light for residents of Livingston and Orleans Parishes.

The FEMA funding will help with homeowners pay for repairs, ease access grants for replacing personal property, and even offer loans for small business owners and farmers impacted by the tornadoes.



Reports indicate seven tornadoes touched down, which prompted a State of Emergency to be issued for the area.

The cleanup effort is still underway.



20 people were injured, no one was killed.

If you or someone you know were impacted by the tornadoes, federal officials recommend contacting FEMA at www.DisasterAssistance.gov