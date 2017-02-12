Quantcast

Speed, alcohol, and no seat belt are factors in Bossier Parish fatal crash

BOSSIER PARISH -

Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to one vehicle crash on Butler Hill Road just north of Louisiana Highway 162 that claimed the lives of two men.  It happened about 3:20pm Sunday.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2007 Subaru Impreza driven by Jason Cochran, 37, of Shreveport was traveling south on Butler Hill Road when for reasons still under investigation, he lost control of the vehicle, ran off of the roadway, and struck a tree. 

Neither Cochran nor his passenger Larry Lennington, Jr, 35, of Benton, LA were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Both Cochran and Lennington were pronounced dead at the scene by the Bossier Parish Coroner.

Speed and alcohol are suspected factors in this crash.  Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.  This crash remains under investigation.

Each year, on Louisiana’s highways, numerous people are killed or seriously injured in crashes that involve impaired drivers.  According to Louisiana State Police, in 2016, 48% of the fatal crashes in Troop G involved impaired drivers.  This crash could have been prevented.  Motorists are asked to designate a sober driver before traveling to any place where alcohol will be consumed.  By taking the alcohol element out of the equation, you can significantly reduce your chances of having a crash or causing one.

