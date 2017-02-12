Quantcast

Body recovered from Sabine River; believed to be missing Logansp - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Body recovered from Sabine River; believed to be missing Logansport woman

Posted: Updated:
Michelle Curry Ford Michelle Curry Ford
SHELBY COUNTY, Tx. -

A body recovered from the Shelby County, Texas, side of the Sabine River Sunday morning is believed to be that of a Logansport woman reported missing earlier this month.

DeSoto Parish Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle said Shelby County sheriff's officials handled the recovery since the body surfaced in their jurisdiction. 

The body has been sent for an autopsy to make a positive identification and determine cause of death.

Michelle Curry Ford, 46, was reported missing Feb. 2 by relatives. Later that night, a deputy found Ford's uncle's vehicle parked on the Logansport riverfront. 

Ford was a sitter for her uncle who lived about three blocks away. Her vehicle was left at his home. 

The sheriff's department searched the river for two days but did not find anything. 





  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • New Orleans: Removal of 3rd Confederate-era monument begins

    New Orleans: Removal of 3rd Confederate-era monument begins

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 1:30 AM EDT2017-05-17 05:30:52 GMT

    The city of New Orleans says it has begun taking down a monument to Gen. P.G.T Beauregard -- the third of four Confederate-era monuments to be removed from the city in recent weeks. 

    The city of New Orleans says it has begun taking down a monument to Gen. P.G.T Beauregard -- the third of four Confederate-era monuments to be removed from the city in recent weeks. 

  • Bossier City Council approves construction of road in Bossier Parish

    Bossier City Council approves construction of road in Bossier Parish

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 12:01 AM EDT2017-05-17 04:01:37 GMT
    Bossier City Council ChambersBossier City Council Chambers

    A new road to promote big business was the heat of the discussion at the Bossier City Council meeting on Tuesday. 

    A new road to promote big business was the heat of the discussion at the Bossier City Council meeting on Tuesday. 

  • Community members debate the future of a Caddo Parish Confederate Monument

    Community members debate the future of a Caddo Parish Confederate Monument

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-05-17 01:40:49 GMT
    Talks continued Tuesday night over the future of a historic 115 year-old Confederate Monument outside the Caddo Courthouse.  Tuesday's meeting at the Morning Star Baptist Church was packed. Folks started showing up a half hour before the meeting began. Each person with their own unique opinion about what the Caddo Parish Citizen Committee should ultimately decide. Some spoke about the history the monument represents, as being the last spot the Confederate flag was lowered fol...
    Talks continued Tuesday night over the future of a historic 115 year-old Confederate Monument outside the Caddo Courthouse.  Tuesday's meeting at the Morning Star Baptist Church was packed. Folks started showing up a half hour before the meeting began. Each person with their own unique opinion about what the Caddo Parish Citizen Committee should ultimately decide. Some spoke about the history the monument represents, as being the last spot the Confederate flag was lowered fol...
Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly