Body recovered from Sabine River; believed to be missing Logansport woman

A body recovered from the Shelby County, Texas, side of the Sabine River Sunday morning is believed to be that of a Logansport woman reported missing earlier this month.

DeSoto Parish Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle said Shelby County sheriff's officials handled the recovery since the body surfaced in their jurisdiction.

The body has been sent for an autopsy to make a positive identification and determine cause of death.

Michelle Curry Ford, 46, was reported missing Feb. 2 by relatives. Later that night, a deputy found Ford's uncle's vehicle parked on the Logansport riverfront.

Ford was a sitter for her uncle who lived about three blocks away. Her vehicle was left at his home.

The sheriff's department searched the river for two days but did not find anything.