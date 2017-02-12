What's Your Agenda?- Larry Bagley

Louisiana State Representative Larry Bagley of Logansport is our special guest in this edition of "What's Your Agenda?"

Bagley was in the KTBS-3 studios the evening before the special legislative session called by Governor John Bel Edwards was set to begin on the evening of February 13th.

The question: how to solve a $304 million mid-year budget deficit.

The governor is proposing a series of cuts across many departments; plus use of $119 million from the state's rainy day fund.

Representative Bagley discussed those topics-- and more-- in the video attached to this article, in another edition of "What's Your Agenda?"