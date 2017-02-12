From Dollar General to a general place to by alcohol

Dollar General has been asking Bossier City for permission to sell high and low level alcohol in their stores. It's getting mixed reviews from customers like Burrell Clark.

"I think it would cut down their business and it's not good for the neighborhood," said Clark.

Bossier City Council member Don Williams wishes they would keep their stores alcohol free.

"I don't think we need that close to neighborhoods," said Williams.

We asked a few more customers how they felt about this. Most would not comment on camera but some said off camera that they had no problem with it. One of them said "Well Walmart sells it why can't Dollar General?"

Despite Williams feelings not one citizen stood up during the Bossier City council meeting to speak out against Dollar General's request to sell alcohol in several Bossier City stores.

This means the two stores on Barksdale Blvd and the one on Stockwell Road will eventually clear out some space for for beer and wine.

Williams says this is a sign of more things to come and thinks more small stores like Dollar General will sell alcohol saturating neighborhoods with more access to alcohol.

Dollar General was not present at the city council meeting but did respond to our calls with a statement saying.

"Dollar General is sensitive to community concerns as it relates to alcohol sales and abides by all applicable laws. We are committed to selling alcoholic beverages in a safe and responsible manner by thoroughly training our employees and implementing policies including strict zero-tolerance id checks, no single-serve sales and no on-premise consumption."