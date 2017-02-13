LDWF agent Tyler Wheeler comes home

MONROE, La. (KNOE 8 News) - Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries agent Tyler Wheeler, who was shot multiple times on the line of duty in early January, it returned home on Saturday for the first time since the incident.

Wheeler was shot while making a routine traffic stop in Morehouse Parish. The suspect accused of the shooting is Amethyst Baird, alongside her accomplice, Jeremy Gullette.

"To say that he didn't deserve it is a very obvious understatement," said Gov. John Bel Edwards just days after Wheeler's shooting.

The governor expressed his condolences for Wheeler's family, as well as thanks for the law enforcement investigating the case, all while Wheeler fought for his life in a Shreveport hospital.

"We will push this case as hard as we can. we will seek the max for both of them," said District 4 Attorney, Steve Tew, against the suspects.

Tew promised, if convicted, Baird and Gullette would not get off easy. Just five days after Wheeler's shooting, the pair were denied bond pending trial in Morehouse Parish court.

The same day, The End Zone Bar in Sterlington, where Wheeler' sister Hayley works, held a fundraiser for her brother.