Louisiana Special Session begins today

BATON ROUGE, La. -

Monday marks the first day of Louisiana's Special Session.

Previously, Governor John Bel Edwards released a plan to bridge the $304 million dollar budget gap.

Gov. Edwards says he does not plan to increase any taxes or fees.

There may be million dollar cuts to various departments including the Department of Health and the State's General Fund.

The special session will remain open until February 22, 2017 at midnight.

  • Texarkana police locate person of interest in fatal shooting

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 1:19 PM EDT2017-05-17 17:19:25 GMT

    The Texarkana Texas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Michael Gray, 19, of Texarkana Texas, who is a person of interest in the shooting death that occurred on Monday night.  No charges have been filed against Gray.

  • Health benefits of strawberries

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 12:03 PM EDT2017-05-17 16:03:15 GMT

    Whether fresh or frozen, there's no denying that strawberries are a popular fruit, but they also pack a healthy punch. Strawberries are juicy, summery and delicious, they're also a bona-fide superfood. Click for 8 reasons you should add more strawberries to your diet.

  • 1 killed in 3 vehicle crash

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 9:38 AM EDT2017-05-17 13:38:30 GMT

    A person is dead after being thrown from their motorcycle. 

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    Planet Fitness to replace neighborhood grocery store in Bossier

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-05-17 03:54:51 GMT
    Two years ago the neighborhood Kroger grocery store on Benton Road moved out and moved on up to the east side of Bossier City.

    Byrd’s Kyah Lloyd leaves a lasting legacy on the Lady Jackets track program

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 7:45 PM EDT2017-05-16 23:45:59 GMT

    Over the weekend, Byrd High School graduated their seniors, ushering them into the next chapter of their lives. The Yellow Jackets also bid farewell to one of their most decorated track stars in school history. 

    Rock Steady Boxing helps people living with Parkinson’s battle the disease

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 12:14 AM EDT2017-05-16 04:14:58 GMT

    Rock Steady's mission is to enhance quality of life by using a form of non-contact boxing fitness.

  • NWS confirms 2 Tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish

    Saturday, May 13 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-05-14 01:14:14 GMT

    The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.

  • Businesses in Garrison wrecked by EF2 tornado

    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:00:15 GMT
    Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank.      Austin Bank suffered from...
  • East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

    Friday, May 12 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-05-12 14:01:18 GMT

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood. 

