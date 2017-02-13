Quantcast

Man wounded at Taco Bell shooting in Bossier City - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Man wounded at Taco Bell shooting in Bossier City

Posted: Updated:
BOSSIER CITY, La. -

One man is recovering in the hospital Monday morning after being shot overnight.

It happened in the Taco Bell parking lot on Stockwell Road across from the Harrah's Louisiana Downs in Bossier City.

There aren't many details released other than the victim was taken to University Health and is expected to be okay.

There was no description on the shooter, but an employee's car window and the store's door was also shot. 





  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly