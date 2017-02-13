Every Winter, we either get very little snow or snubbed all together by the white stuff. But why?

Snow. Sure is fun to watch it fall. And makes for scenic views across the landscape.

But snow is a rarity here in the ArkLaTex. And with a milder winter at hand our dreams of seeing snow this season are growing more dismal by the day.

“You cannot completely rule it out . Now that we have transitioned into February. Despite the very warm temperatures we’ve been experiencing here lately,” said Michael Berry, National Weather Service meteorologist.

Even after winter ends in March, Berry says there's still some hope of snow.

“The latest date of measurable snow in Shreveport dates back to April 2, back in 1987. … As you get into March and April it becomes much more unlikely that we will see snow. But you really can't rule it out for the months of February and getting into early March,” Berry said.

However, don't hold your breath.

“The long term outlook at least for the month of February is calling for above normal temperatures,” Berry said.

What are the perfect ingredients needed for snow around here?

“The set-up for us to see snowfall across North Louisiana including the Shreveport area would be a deep cold air mass or what we like to call a Canadian or Polar air mass moving our way out of the Central Plain and then some type of overrunning precipitation. Overrunning moisture moving over, on top of that cold wedge of air, say the lowest 5,000 to 7,000 feet. Assuming that it's cold enough below 5,000 to 7,000 feet and there's enough moisture overrunning that colder dome of air, then that would be the perfect set up for snowfall in the ArkLaTex. And that's the set up where we've seen some of our heavier snows,” Berry said.

But rarely do we see this set up. More commonly, we see storms systems with snow moving this way but they just vanish before arriving in the ArkLaTex.

“Typically, by the time they arrive, all the moisture available to produce snowfall has scowered out. The moisture has moved eastward ahead of the cold air. That's why more often than not we experience the cold air but we do not see the freezing rain, sleet, or snow,” Berry said.

Berry did say that we average measurable snowfall once every other year but that's not to say we won't go a few years without anything.