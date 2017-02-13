Local wants stake in Camp Minden burn chamber

MINDEN, La. (AP) - A Minden contractor says his family's company wants to become minority owner of the burn chamber at Camp Minden, and to add a rotary kiln that could burn explosives.

John Madden of Madden Contracting Co. told the Webster Parish Police Jury the company would pay for environmental oversight, with the parish hiring the contractor and getting results first.

RELATED ARTICLE - Camp Minden contained burn chamber: Stay or go?

The Minden Press-Herald reports that Madden asked police jurors to rescind a resolution against keeping the burn chamber at Camp Minden once Explosives Service International of Baton Rouge has destroyed 7,800 tons of artillery propellant.

Madden says his proposal would sustain 70 to 100 jobs at Camp Minden, up from the current 35.

Camp Minden Citizens Advisory Group member Rebecca Sherrard urged jurors to hear "the other side of the story" at an advisory group meeting.