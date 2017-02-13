Quantcast

Rollover crash involving Shreveport city bus and second vehicle injures one

SHREVEPORT, La. -

A woman is recovering Monday morning following a rollover crash involving a Shreveport city bus.

The accident happened about 6:30am in the 3000 block of Curtis Lane near Carondelet Drive, according to Shreveport Police.

Keondra Harris, 24, was driving a 2004 Trailblazer when police say she hit the bus.  There were no passengers on the bus, only the bus driver and he was not injured.

Police spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines tells KTBS 3 News that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.  

Authorities are awaiting toxicology reports at this time as the accident remains under investigation.





