Camp Bow Wow V-Day

Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:31:32 GMT
George Brooks III and Bernard Green
The theft of 175 watermelons from a Cullen store over the weekend has resulted in the arrests of two Webster Parish men, according to a report in the Minden Press-Herald. Webster sheriff's deputies have charged Bernard "Pappy" Green, 45, of Cotton Valley, and George "Bubba" Brooks III, 43, of Cullen each with one count of felony theft.
Tuesday, May 16 2017 7:45 PM EDT2017-05-16 23:45:59 GMT
Over the weekend, Byrd High School graduated their seniors, ushering them into the next chapter of their lives. The Yellow Jackets also bid farewell to one of their most decorated track stars in school history.
Monday, May 15 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-05-15 21:33:56 GMT
Every day there's a new scam targeting people all across the country and right here in the Arklatex so it's important to stay vigilant. But what if somebody knocks on your door with pretty official looking documents? How can you be sure it's not a scam?
Saturday, May 13 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-05-14 01:14:14 GMT
The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.
Saturday, May 13 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:00:15 GMT
Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank. Austin Bank suffered from...
Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:40 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:40:20 GMT
Front street didn't have a lot of foot traffic Wednesday. Restaurants and boutiques only had a handful of customers as rain poured all day long. It has been raining pretty much since I got here around noon. Scattered thunderstorms are expected throughout the afternoon with a cold front forecasted to sweep through at around 6 p.m. bringing some possibly damaging winds and hail. Locals who say they are ready for whatever the weather may bring. Jasmine Williams s...
Tuesday, May 16 2017 2:39 PM EDT2017-05-16 18:39:28 GMT
This week marks the first of 12 weeks Shreveport Police Community Liaisons will be patrolling the city on their bikes. Public Information Officer Cpl. Angie Willhite says all summer long, they plan to address littering, parking citations, inoperable vehicles, animal control problems, and any ongoing crimes and unsolved cases.
