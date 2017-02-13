Quantcast

11 kids hurt when school bus crashes, overturns - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

11 kids hurt when school bus crashes, overturns

Posted: Updated:

   GREENSBURG, La. (AP) -- Louisiana officials say a school bus carrying about 38 children has overturned, with as many as 11 children and the driver suffering what were described as minor to moderate injuries.

   Louisiana State Police Trooper Dustin Dwight says it happened Monday morning near Greensburg in south Louisiana's St. Helena Parish.

   Dwight says the school bus was making a legal left turn from the northbound lane of Louisiana Highway 43.

   A pickup truck, also northbound, was attempting to pass several vehicles when it struck the bus.

   St. Helena Schools Superintendent Kelli Joseph says the pickup truck driver was cited for careless operation and passing in a no-passing zone. Joseph says in an email that all students were taken to hospitals for examinations.

   Greensburg is about 45 miles northeast of Baton Rouge.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.





  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • 175 watermelons reported stolen; 2 arrested

    175 watermelons reported stolen; 2 arrested

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:31:32 GMT
    George Brooks III and Bernard GreenGeorge Brooks III and Bernard Green

    The theft of 175 watermelons from a Cullen store over the weekend has resulted in the arrests of two Webster Parish men, according to a report in the Minden Press-Herald.  Webster sheriff's deputies have charged Bernard "Pappy" Green, 45, of Cotton Valley, and George "Bubba" Brooks III, 43, of Cullen each with one count of felony theft. 

    The theft of 175 watermelons from a Cullen store over the weekend has resulted in the arrests of two Webster Parish men, according to a report in the Minden Press-Herald.  Webster sheriff's deputies have charged Bernard "Pappy" Green, 45, of Cotton Valley, and George "Bubba" Brooks III, 43, of Cullen each with one count of felony theft. 

  • VA fundraiser supports homeless veterans program

    VA fundraiser supports homeless veterans program

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:22 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:22:45 GMT

    Community groups pitched in to help homeless veterans Wednesday in Shreveport. 

    Community groups pitched in to help homeless veterans Wednesday in Shreveport. 

  • Fair Park, BTW student ambassadors meet

    Fair Park, BTW student ambassadors meet

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:15:33 GMT

    Student ambassadors from Fair Park and Booker T. Washington high schools met Wednesday as the Caddo school system moves ahead with merger plans. 

    Student ambassadors from Fair Park and Booker T. Washington high schools met Wednesday as the Caddo school system moves ahead with merger plans. 

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly