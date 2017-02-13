Shreveport Is 2017’s 5th Least Healthy City in America, study says

Location matters when it comes to health, at least according to a new report from WalletHub. Shreveport is among the most least healthy places in the country.

With health care reform underway and U.S. life expectancy declining for the first time since 1993, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017's Healthiest Cities in America

To determine which areas prioritize residents’ well-being, WalletHub’s data team compared 150 of the most populated U.S. cities across 34 key indicators of good health.

The data set ranges from “cost of doctor visit” to “fruit and vegetable consumption” to “fitness clubs per capita.”



Health in Shreveport (1=Healthiest; 75=Avg.):

37 th – Cost of Medical Visit

– Cost of Medical Visit 29 th – Mental-Health Counselors per Capita

– Mental-Health Counselors per Capita 140 th – Healthy Restaurants per Capita

– Healthy Restaurants per Capita 108 th – Dietitians & Nutritionists per Capita

– Dietitians & Nutritionists per Capita 88 th – Avg. Cost of Fitness-Club Membership

– Avg. Cost of Fitness-Club Membership 138 th – Share of Physically Active Adults

– Share of Physically Active Adults 133 rd – Running Trails per Capita

– Running Trails per Capita 127th – Walking Trails per Capita

Click here to view the complete report from Wallethub.