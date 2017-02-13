Quantcast

Shreveport Is 2017’s 5th Least Healthy City in America, study sa - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Shreveport Is 2017’s 5th Least Healthy City in America, study says

Posted: Updated:

Location matters when it comes to health, at least according to a new report from WalletHub.  Shreveport is among the most least healthy places in the country.

With health care reform underway and U.S. life expectancy declining for the first time since 1993, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017's Healthiest Cities in America

To determine which areas prioritize residents’ well-being, WalletHub’s data team compared 150 of the most populated U.S. cities across 34 key indicators of good health.

The data set ranges from “cost of doctor visit” to “fruit and vegetable consumption” to “fitness clubs per capita.”

Health in Shreveport (1=Healthiest; 75=Avg.):

  • 37th – Cost of Medical Visit
  • 29th – Mental-Health Counselors per Capita
  • 140th – Healthy Restaurants per Capita
  • 108th – Dietitians & Nutritionists per Capita
  • 88th – Avg. Cost of Fitness-Club Membership
  • 138th – Share of Physically Active Adults
  • 133rd – Running Trails per Capita
  • 127th – Walking Trails per Capita

Click here to view the complete report from Wallethub.

  • Weather HeadlinesMore>>

  • NWS confirms 2 Tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish

    NWS confirms 2 Tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish

    Saturday, May 13 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-05-14 01:14:14 GMT

    The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.

    The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.

  • Businesses in Garrison wrecked by EF2 tornado

    Businesses in Garrison wrecked by EF2 tornado

    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:00:15 GMT
    Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank.      Austin Bank suffered from...
    Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank.      Austin Bank suffered from...

  • East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

    East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

    Friday, May 12 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-05-12 14:01:18 GMT

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood. 

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood. 

    •   




  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • 175 watermelons reported stolen; 2 arrested

    175 watermelons reported stolen; 2 arrested

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:31:32 GMT
    George Brooks III and Bernard GreenGeorge Brooks III and Bernard Green

    The theft of 175 watermelons from a Cullen store over the weekend has resulted in the arrests of two Webster Parish men, according to a report in the Minden Press-Herald.  Webster sheriff's deputies have charged Bernard "Pappy" Green, 45, of Cotton Valley, and George "Bubba" Brooks III, 43, of Cullen each with one count of felony theft. 

    The theft of 175 watermelons from a Cullen store over the weekend has resulted in the arrests of two Webster Parish men, according to a report in the Minden Press-Herald.  Webster sheriff's deputies have charged Bernard "Pappy" Green, 45, of Cotton Valley, and George "Bubba" Brooks III, 43, of Cullen each with one count of felony theft. 

  • VA fundraiser supports homeless veterans program

    VA fundraiser supports homeless veterans program

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:22 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:22:45 GMT

    Community groups pitched in to help homeless veterans Wednesday in Shreveport. 

    Community groups pitched in to help homeless veterans Wednesday in Shreveport. 

  • Fair Park, BTW student ambassadors meet

    Fair Park, BTW student ambassadors meet

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:15:33 GMT

    Student ambassadors from Fair Park and Booker T. Washington high schools met Wednesday as the Caddo school system moves ahead with merger plans. 

    Student ambassadors from Fair Park and Booker T. Washington high schools met Wednesday as the Caddo school system moves ahead with merger plans. 

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly