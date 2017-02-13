Black History Moment: Rev. James Sims

Black History month is upon us, but black history is being made right now almost every day and right here in our area.

Reverend James Sims was elected as the first black mayor of Oil City, La.

He says he's ushering in a new era for his hometown after growing up experiencing first hand racism and segregation where for years he said he and every other black person could only go through the back of a restaurant to order food.

His plans for Oil City, fixing the low standard of living, economic poverty, create jobs and help families find better housing.