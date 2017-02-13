Quantcast

Black History Moment: C.O. Simpkins - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Black History Moment: C.O. Simpkins

Posted: Updated:

    February is Black History Month and each day, we want to shine a light on folks from our area who've shaped our community and the world we live in.

    Today's honor goes to the one and only C.O. Simpkins.

    He's been a trailblazer for civil rights.

    Simpkins was a dentist and an airman who spoke out for equal treatment so much so that his home was bombed in an attempt to shut him up.

    If you know C.O., it didn't work.  It only lit his fire more as he continued to do whatever he could ensuring equal rights including getting into politics and being active in the community.
 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program in Shreveport

    Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program in Shreveport

    Thursday, May 18 2017 5:32 PM EDT2017-05-18 21:32:29 GMT
    Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program is in Shreveport to provide assistance to residents impacted by the 2016 floods. Representatives from the program will be available until 7 p.m. Thursday at Bill Cockrell Recreation Center, 4109 Pines Road. This is a series of outreach events being held across the state to offer in person, one-on-one assistance to flood-affected homeowners who need help completing the initial survey. "While we have some funds now - about $1.6 billi...
    Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program is in Shreveport to provide assistance to residents impacted by the 2016 floods. Representatives from the program will be available until 7 p.m. Thursday at Bill Cockrell Recreation Center, 4109 Pines Road. This is a series of outreach events being held across the state to offer in person, one-on-one assistance to flood-affected homeowners who need help completing the initial survey. "While we have some funds now - about $1.6 billi...

  • Armed Forces Day celebration set for this weekend

    Armed Forces Day celebration set for this weekend

    Thursday, May 18 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-05-18 19:56:47 GMT

    The 7th annual Armed Forces Day celebration will be held this weekend in Texarkana, Arkansas.  

    The 7th annual Armed Forces Day celebration will be held this weekend in Texarkana, Arkansas.  

  • New animal control fees to take effect soon in Texarkana

    New animal control fees to take effect soon in Texarkana

    Thursday, May 18 2017 3:45 PM EDT2017-05-18 19:45:03 GMT

    Higher fees to reclaim or surrender your pet will soon take effect in Texarkana, Texas.       

    Higher fees to reclaim or surrender your pet will soon take effect in Texarkana, Texas.       

Powered by Frankly