Black History Moment: C.O. Simpkins

February is Black History Month and each day, we want to shine a light on folks from our area who've shaped our community and the world we live in.

Today's honor goes to the one and only C.O. Simpkins.

He's been a trailblazer for civil rights.

Simpkins was a dentist and an airman who spoke out for equal treatment so much so that his home was bombed in an attempt to shut him up.

If you know C.O., it didn't work. It only lit his fire more as he continued to do whatever he could ensuring equal rights including getting into politics and being active in the community.

