Fire reported on Buncombe Road, multiple units on the scene

SHREVEPORT, La. -

A lit cigarette could be what started a mobile home fire Monday in southwest Shreveport.

At one more, there were more than a dozen Shreveport Fire units on the scene on Buncombe Road between Pate and Blue Ridge.  It's in the 6900 block of Buncombe in the Blue Ridge Mobile Home community.

No one was home when the fire started around noon.  

Most of the damage appears to be to the exterior of the home.  The homeowner says the damage should be repaired within a few days, allowing the renters to move back in. 

The owner tells KTBS 3 News that the fire likely started when a cigarette was thrown outside the bedroom.





