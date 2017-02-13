Rabid skunk found near Hope public school

Arkansas health officials say they've had three confirmed rabies cases this year, including a skunk that tested positive for the virus near a school in Hope.



Rabies can be spread from animals to humans or other animals through a bite, scratch or cut.



It is typically fatal in animals.



Health officials say a rabid skunk was recently discovered in a park, less than a mile from a Hope Public School.

Miller County Environmental Health Specialist Sundee Braley says spotting a skunk out in the day is definitely red flag.

"The vast majority of time it's going to be positive. Skunks are nocturnal animals and seeing them during the day is a dangerous situation," explained Braley.



Rabies is a virus that attacks the brain and spinal cord.

It's most often seen in Arkansas in skunks and bats.

Last year, 15 skunks and 7 bats in the state tested positive for rabies.

"We want kids if they see a skunk out during the daytime to avoid it. They need to tell a parent, a teacher, or a grown-up," said Braley.



She says anyone who thinks they may have come in contact with a rabid animal should wash the wound immediately and contact a physician.

"They will need to start the post-exposure as soon as they can," said Braley. "We don't want people to wait. Rabies is a very serious thing that can't be cured."



To protect yourself and others against rabies, health officials say you should keep your pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations, do not feed or touch wild animals, keep family pets indoors at night, bat-proof your home, and teach your children to avoid wildlife and strays.

Braley say you should report all animal bites or contact with wild animals to your local health unit.

"We will test the animals for rabies. Same thing for bats. If you see a bat, we ask that you leave it alone. You can call animal control and they'll capture the bat for you and we can test it for rabies," said Braley.

Rabid animals tend to stagger and slobber profusely.



They can also be overly aggressive, or go the other way, and be unusually social and tame.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 34 cases of human rabies have been diagnosed in the U.S. since 2003.

For more information, call Susan Weinstein, the Arkansas Public Health Veterinarian at (501) 280-4136.