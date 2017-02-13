Brandon Harris transferring from LSU

Former Parkway star and quarterback Brandon Harris announced Monday he has been granted a full release from LSU.
Harris announced the move on Twitter saying, "After consulting with Coach O & family, I've decided the best decision for me and my future is to transfer away from LSU. Coach O has given me a full release. I look forward to finishing school and graduating and finding the best place to further my education & playing career next season. To my teammates who've I shared a bond with it's been fun & special, I look forward to cheering you guys on next season. Lastly, I'd like to thank anyone who has impacted me over the last three years I'm forever grateful and can't thank you enough."
Harris joined the Tigers back in 2014 as a freshman out of Parkway, getting his first start at Auburn. In 2015, the quarterback started every game for the Tigers, throwing for 2,165 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2016, Harris was replaced by Danny Etling during the second game of the season in what would be his last snaps for the Purple and Gold.
Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:10 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:10:05 GMT
Shreveport police arrested 17 year old Jayden Boyd of the 9000 block of Youree Dr. He's accused of shooting fellow teenage boys ages 16 and 17 in what police say looks like a drug deal gone bad.He's charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder. If found guilty he could face life in prison.
Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:00:22 GMT
A 28 year old car enthusiast, who plopped down 1-thousand dollars,3 years ago to buy an Elio, is now suing the company. Nathan Swartzbaugh was one of the first to pay a non-refundable deposit to reserve the 3-wheeled vehicle. But Swartzbaugh is sick of waiting and is demanding his money back.
Andrew Cashner finally won in his home state of Texas, pitching seven solid innings to help the Rangers match the longest winning streak in the majors this year at eight games with a 9-3 victory over the...
Lance McCullers paid tribute to the late Jose Fernandez and pitched like him, allowing no earned runs for the third start in a row, and the Houston Astros beat the Miami Marlins 3-0 Wednesday afternoon to complete...
Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-05-18 03:36:59 GMT
Gisele Bundchen says her husband Tom Brady suffered a concussion last year, a season in which he started all the games he was eligible to play in while quarterbacking the Patriots to another Super Bowl title.
