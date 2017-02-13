Quantcast

Brandon Harris transferring from LSU - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Brandon Harris transferring from LSU

BATON ROUGE, La -

Former Parkway star and quarterback Brandon Harris announced Monday he has been granted a full release from LSU.

Harris announced the move on Twitter saying, "After consulting with Coach O & family, I've decided the best decision for me and my future is to transfer away from LSU.  Coach O has given me a full release.  I look forward to finishing school and graduating and finding the best place to further my education & playing career next season.  To my teammates who've I shared a bond with it's been fun & special, I look forward to cheering you guys on next season.  Lastly, I'd like to thank anyone who has impacted me over the last three years I'm forever grateful and can't thank you enough."

Harris joined the Tigers back in 2014 as a freshman out of Parkway, getting his first start at Auburn.  In 2015, the quarterback started every game for the Tigers, throwing for 2,165 yards and 13 touchdowns.  In 2016, Harris was replaced by Danny Etling during the second game of the season in what would be his last snaps for the Purple and Gold.

