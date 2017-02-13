Longest married couple in the state: Lawrence and Varrie Player

How long has the longest married couple in the state been married? Tired of guessing? 82 years.

"When I met her we done a lot of courting, a lot of courting," 103-year-old Lawrence Player said about his bride of 82 years, 96-year-old Varrie Player.

"I would just walk her part of the way to school. She was a lot younger than I was and I had a lot of girlfriends back in them days," Lawrence remembered.

But it was Varrie that stole his heart and took his last name. Their love started out simple. Neither knew they'd be here to tell this tale when they first met.

"I didn't know exactly if it was right or wrong. Turned out to be alright. We married in my Mama's house. Right around here in these woods," said Varrie.

One thing obvious from spending an hour with this couple, their home is filled with not only love but lots of laughter.

"We were not wealthy or anything but he always saw that we had just what we needed. They really tried to raise us in the right way and they always offered us Christ," son Oscar Player said.

And they witnessed first hand their mom and dad loving each other long enough to be the longest married couple in the state of Louisiana.

"It's good because nowadays, people will not stay married that long," daughter Barbara Player said.

Oscar Player agreed: "Love is not genuine nowadays. ... I don't believe we really understand what love is all about."

But the Player's faith, mixed with lots of love, commitment and trust - they emphasize trust - brought them through more than 80 years together.

And Varrie Player says most years all they could afford were a card and some candy for Valentine's day.

So fast forward 80 years later. How did they do it?

"We have never been separated," Varrie said. Lawrence added, "You have to treat a person like you want to be treated. You want to be treated good? Treat them good."

The Players married in 1935, had nine children, 32 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren.

They still live in Benton, as Varrie Player would say, "Right around there in the woods."