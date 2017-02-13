Updated: DPPJ HR director alleges hostile work place; seeks investigation

DeSoto Parish Police Jury President Reggie Roe said the governing body will take a "wait and see" stance in response to HR Director Amy Shelter's allegation of a hostile work environment.

The Police Jury did not take any action following an executive session Monday night in which they reviewed a letter sent last week by Shelton, who did not attend.

Roe said he could not discuss what went on behind closed doors but characterized Shelton's letter as the same one sent to police jurors last year outlining a number of allegations, including that Police Juror Thomas Jones was instrumental in creating a position for her.

"There was nothing new," Roe said.

The Police Jury, he said, will "sit back and see if there is a next move or if she just wanted her voice heard. She wasn't there but we heard her."

Shelton did not report to work Monday, but she did Tuesday.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The DeSoto Parish Police Jury’s human resources director is asking for an investigative proceeding concerning allegations of misconduct.

Specifics of the accusation have not been made public. The matter is scheduled for an executive session during the monthly Police Jury meeting set for 5 p.m. today.

President Reggie Roe said HR Director Amy Shelton outlined her grievances in a letter to police jurors; however, he did not receive a copy. Shelton notified the office Monday morning she will not attend the executive session. But the Police Jury will still meet to review Shelton's allegations, he said.

The first public inkling of Shelton's concerns surfaced Feb. 6 during the Police Jury’s committee meetings. Shelton sought an executive session to talk about a hostile work environment complaint. The request was denied because it would have required an addition to the published agenda.

An unanimous vote is needed to amend an agenda. And when jurors were polled, Police Juror Greg Baker said no, adding he preferred it to be discussed at this week's meeting.

The brief discussion about that matter set the tone for a somewhat tumultuous meeting punctuated by complaints of lack of diversity on new committee assignments.

Shelton was hired last year to fill the newly created position after months of urging by Police Juror Thomas Jones, who had been serving as Personnel Committee chairman and thus played a prominent role in employee decisions.

Jones led the discussion last Monday about his dissatisfaction with new committee assignments Roe handed out after being elected last month as this year’s Police Jury president. Roe stripped Jones of the Personnel Committee chairmanship and even removed him from the committee.

Roe instead put Jones in charge of the Animal Services Committee, a position Jones refused to accept.

“I will work to make sure all voices are heard on these committees … but I will not be thrown to the dog pound,” said Jones, who called the assignment a “slap in the face.” He added: “I will serve the parish but not in this capacity.”

Jones, who is black, complained that Roe, who is white, “stacked” the core committees with more white members, diluting minority representation. He was joined by fellow police juror Jeri Burrell, also black, who said the committee assignments had “been keeping me up at night.”

“We need to get off that black and white thing,” said Burrell.

She took issue with Roe, whom she said promised to consider jurors’ preferences for committee assignments prior to compiling the list. But that didn’t happen, she said.

The Police Jury has 14 standing committees of five members each, with the exception of the Administrative Committee that includes all members. The committees are tasked with sorting through issues or public requests before they go to the full jury for consideration. Controversial issues can be stalled or killed in committee.

Burrell said she wanted to head up the Airport Committee because of a special project she wanted to work on. She did not provide details.

“That was a way for me to bring the people together. … I had something going that was really, really touching and needed to be done … and you took that away,” Burrell said.

“In all the wrong you do,” she said to Roe, “I serve a God and he’s looking’ right at ya. And he’s going to get ya …”

Roe pointed out that Burrell is still an Airport Committee member, meaning she can still work on her project.

He then went down the list of committees and disputed that they were stacked with the white police jurors. Juror Richard Fuller said the list was different from one he had seen previously.

Jurors then seemed to find unity when discussion later turned to the airport and industrial park property. They threw out several ideas for projects they’d like to see there, including an outdoor basketball court and walking trail to compliment the existing baseball fields.

Police Juror Ernel Jones, who last year as president made several impassioned pleas to the governing body to put their personal agendas aside for the betterment of the parish, again asked those around the table to stop bickering and instead focus on economic development.

Getting jobs to the parish should be a priority, he said. Ernel Jones promised to give his attention to applying for grants to get potential industrial sites ready for prospects.

Another part of economic development, he said, is to rid the roads and highways of trash, which he said is unfortunately plentiful in DeSoto Parish.

“If we want business to come in and look we’ve got to do something to make it presentable for them to want to stay,” Ernel Jones said.