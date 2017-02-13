Flu outbreak affects a third school

Quantcast

Northwest Louisiana -

Eighty-six students and seven staff members at North Caddo Elementary Middle School were out sick today.
    
But that number is  down considerably - from last week.
    
The North Caddo was closed Thursday and Friday after a flu outbreak sent 187 students and more than 20 staff members home sick.
    
The school was disinfected and re-opened today.
    
Meanwhile, Summerfield High School in Claiborne Parish remains closed today after 101 of 300 students there were out sick.
    
Summerfield is set to re-open tomorrow.

Now Claiborne Parish Schools' superintendent, William Kennedy says Homer Elementary School has also been affected.
    
"They started the day Friday with only 71 out but at about 1:30 p.m. Friday they had 101 out and nine teachers," said Kennedy.
    
Homer Elementary had about 75 students out sick today.

The superintendent says they vigorously disinfect Claiborne Parish Schools.
    
"Summerfield's a prime example. You can walk in the building and you can smell the disinfectants, the bleach. The different things they were doing were wiping down door handles, water fountains, desktops, anything the student can touch. We do have some disinfectant bombs that we can set off in the rooms," said Kennedy.
    
They are keeping a close eye on Homer Elementary. There are no plans to close yet but that may change. 

Meanwhile school officials advice parents not to send their children to school if they are sick with the flu or show any symptoms like fever.

