Last minute Valentine’s Day shoppers

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and love is in the air.

If you're looking for those last minute gifts for your loved ones, you're not the only one. Flower Power Manager, Heather Zahn, said they're expecting at least 300 customers to walk through their doors. She added that's not counting online orders. Zahn said the flower shop is even a one-stop shop for surprising your special someone, “We have flowers and stuffed animals. We have chocolates, and of course you can look around. We have kind of unique gifts they can come in and browse through.”

Zahn said she will be taking orders on Valentine’s Day, but be mindful that last minute deliveries to certain areas won't be possible.