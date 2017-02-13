Quantcast

Last minute Valentine’s Day shoppers - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Last minute Valentine’s Day shoppers

Posted: Updated:
SHREVEPORT, La -

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and love is in the air.

If you're looking for those last minute gifts for your loved ones, you're not the only one. Flower Power Manager, Heather Zahn, said they're expecting at least 300 customers to walk through their doors. She added that's not counting online orders. Zahn said the flower shop is even a one-stop shop for surprising your special someone, “We have flowers and stuffed animals. We have chocolates, and of course you can look around. We have kind of unique gifts they can come in and browse through.”

Zahn said she will be taking orders on Valentine’s Day, but be mindful that last minute deliveries to certain areas won't be possible.





  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Shreveport teen arrested, charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder

    Shreveport teen arrested, charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:10 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:10:05 GMT

    Shreveport police arrested 17 year old Jayden Boyd of the 9000 block of Youree Dr. He's accused of shooting fellow teenage boys ages 16 and 17  in what police say looks like a drug deal gone bad.He's charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder. If found guilty he could face life in prison.

    Shreveport police arrested 17 year old Jayden Boyd of the 9000 block of Youree Dr. He's accused of shooting fellow teenage boys ages 16 and 17  in what police say looks like a drug deal gone bad.He's charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder. If found guilty he could face life in prison.

  • KTBS-3 Investigates

    Elio reservation holder sues for deposit back

    Elio reservation holder sues for deposit back

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:00:22 GMT

    A 28 year old car enthusiast, who plopped down 1-thousand dollars,3 years ago to buy an Elio, is now suing the company.
    Nathan Swartzbaugh was one of the first to pay a non-refundable deposit to reserve the 3-wheeled vehicle.
    But Swartzbaugh is sick of waiting and is demanding his money back. 

    A 28 year old car enthusiast, who plopped down 1-thousand dollars,3 years ago to buy an Elio, is now suing the company.
    Nathan Swartzbaugh was one of the first to pay a non-refundable deposit to reserve the 3-wheeled vehicle.
    But Swartzbaugh is sick of waiting and is demanding his money back. 

  • Fair Park, BTW student ambassadors meet

    Fair Park, BTW student ambassadors meet

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:52 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:52:24 GMT

    Student ambassadors from Fair Park and Booker T. Washington high schools met Wednesday as the Caddo school system moves ahead with merger plans. 

    Student ambassadors from Fair Park and Booker T. Washington high schools met Wednesday as the Caddo school system moves ahead with merger plans. 

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly