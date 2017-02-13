Two displaced after mobile home fire

A local couple is displaced from their home following a fire earlier Monday afternoon.



The fire started just after noon in the Blue Ridge Mobile Home Community 6900 block of Buncombe Road.



Shreveport fire crews got to the scene within minutes to find the porch side on fire.



No one was in the home when the fire started.



The owner says it looks like a cigarette butt may have started the fire and that it will take just a few days to repair the damage.