Hundreds of complaints on Ford Explorer

SHREVEPORT, La -

Ford is fielding hundreds of complaints on America's best-selling SUV.

Customers across the nation say the Explorer may be releasing toxic exhaust to the inside of the vehicle while it is running.  It's not a new problem, but one that now impacts law enforcement across the country.

A California police officer says it's to blame for his near death experience. Brian McDowell thinks what is coming from the car is carbon monoxide. He was responding to a call when he passed out while driving, according to published reports.

On the national level, more than 400 customers are complaining that the SUV is literally making them sick. They describe the smell as a sulfur or rotten egg coming in when the car is in drive. Apparently it can only be smelled when the AC and circulation are on.

The issue affects 2011 to 2015 model Explorers. The Shreveport Police Department just bought a new fleet of the Explorers. All of those are 2016 models, said Africa Price, a spokeswoman for the city.

Officials at Wray Ford Dealership in Bossier City say they can easily have the problem fixed.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation in July. 

Ford now has a total of three lawsuits filed against them. 

