Quantcast

Webster Parish tourism commission votes to oust executive direct - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Webster Parish tourism commission votes to oust executive director

Posted: Updated:
Lynn Dorsey Lynn Dorsey
MINDEN, La. (KTBS) -

The Webster Parish Convention and Visitor's Commission board has voted to oust the organization's executive director.

Lynn Dorsey has been on administrative leave since allegedly livestreaming an adult-themed video on the commission's Instagram account. Dorsey said she thought she was sending the video to her husband.

After a four-hour closed-door hearing, the board voted 3-2, with two members abstaining, to fire Dorsey. But she does have a right to a hearing to clear her name, according to the board.

Stay with KTBS 3 onair and online for the latest on this story.





  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • State historic tax credit on chopping block in legislature

    State historic tax credit on chopping block in legislature

    Thursday, May 18 2017 12:10 AM EDT2017-05-18 04:10:52 GMT
    (Photo source: Erin Buchanan/KTBS 3 News)(Photo source: Erin Buchanan/KTBS 3 News)

    Attempts at state budget cuts are hitting close to home with two recent bills looking at overhauling tax credits. 

    Attempts at state budget cuts are hitting close to home with two recent bills looking at overhauling tax credits. 

  • Shreveport teen arrested, charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder

    Shreveport teen arrested, charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:10 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:10:05 GMT

    Shreveport police arrested 17 year old Jayden Boyd of the 9000 block of Youree Dr. He's accused of shooting fellow teenage boys ages 16 and 17  in what police say looks like a drug deal gone bad.He's charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder. If found guilty he could face life in prison.

    Shreveport police arrested 17 year old Jayden Boyd of the 9000 block of Youree Dr. He's accused of shooting fellow teenage boys ages 16 and 17  in what police say looks like a drug deal gone bad.He's charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder. If found guilty he could face life in prison.

  • KTBS-3 Investigates

    Elio reservation holder sues for deposit back

    Elio reservation holder sues for deposit back

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:00:22 GMT

    A 28 year old car enthusiast, who plopped down 1-thousand dollars,3 years ago to buy an Elio, is now suing the company.
    Nathan Swartzbaugh was one of the first to pay a non-refundable deposit to reserve the 3-wheeled vehicle.
    But Swartzbaugh is sick of waiting and is demanding his money back. 

    A 28 year old car enthusiast, who plopped down 1-thousand dollars,3 years ago to buy an Elio, is now suing the company.
    Nathan Swartzbaugh was one of the first to pay a non-refundable deposit to reserve the 3-wheeled vehicle.
    But Swartzbaugh is sick of waiting and is demanding his money back. 

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly