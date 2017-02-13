Webster Parish tourism commission votes to oust executive director

The Webster Parish Convention and Visitor's Commission board has voted to oust the organization's executive director.

Lynn Dorsey has been on administrative leave since allegedly livestreaming an adult-themed video on the commission's Instagram account. Dorsey said she thought she was sending the video to her husband.

After a four-hour closed-door hearing, the board voted 3-2, with two members abstaining, to fire Dorsey. But she does have a right to a hearing to clear her name, according to the board.

Stay with KTBS 3 onair and online for the latest on this story.