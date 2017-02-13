Quantcast

Arkansas House backs change to abortion clinic restriction

LITTLE ROCK, Ark -


   LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas House has approved a measure requiring the state to suspend or revoke the license of abortion providers for any rule or law violation, a move that opponents say unfairly targets abortion providers.
The House on Monday approved by a 77-8 vote a bill aimed at stiffening regulations for the state's abortion facilities. The measure now heads to the majority-GOP Senate.
The board would require the state to deny, suspend or revoke licenses to abortion facilities for violating any rule or law. A spokeswoman for the Department of Health said those decisions are currently handled on a case-by-case basis.
The lawmaker behind the bill says the move will protect women's health. Planned Parenthood said it unfairly targets abortion facilities.





  State historic tax credit on chopping block in legislature

    Attempts at state budget cuts are hitting close to home with two recent bills looking at overhauling tax credits. 

    Shreveport police arrested 17 year old Jayden Boyd of the 9000 block of Youree Dr. He's accused of shooting fellow teenage boys ages 16 and 17  in what police say looks like a drug deal gone bad.He's charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder. If found guilty he could face life in prison.

    A 28 year old car enthusiast, who plopped down 1-thousand dollars,3 years ago to buy an Elio, is now suing the company.
    Nathan Swartzbaugh was one of the first to pay a non-refundable deposit to reserve the 3-wheeled vehicle.
    But Swartzbaugh is sick of waiting and is demanding his money back. 

