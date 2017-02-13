Austin police car set on fire during immigration protest



AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - One person has been arrested in Austin for throwing lit fireworks into a city police car, setting it on fire, during a protest at an intersection where immigrants illegally in the country have been arrested in recent days.

Authorities say the man who tossed the fireworks into the patrol car got into another vehicle that drove off, was followed by officers and was apprehended when he tried fleeing on foot during a traffic stop early Sunday.

He's held initially on a charge of evading arrest.

Police say a second person has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault in a separate similar protest stemming from what Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say is an operation in South and Central Texas to round up people illegally in the country.