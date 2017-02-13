Austin police car set on fire during immigration protest

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTBS. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
If you have Closed Captioning issues or have disabilities and have issues and require assistance accessing the KTBS Public File, click here for contact information.
If you have Closed Captioning issues or have disabilities and have issues and require assistance accessing the KPXJ Public File, click here for contact information.
Advertising | EEO Public File | KTBS 3 Public File | KPXJ 21 Public File