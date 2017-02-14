Standoff in Brownlee Estates ends peacefully

A standoff between Bossier City police and a man who barricaded himself in his Brownlee Estates home has ended peacefully.

Police blocked off part of the subdivision, with at least 16 units -- including city police, state troopers and emergency medical crews -- on the scene at one point Monday night.

Police evacuated houses next door to the man's house. They asked other residents to stay in their homes while they negotiated with the man, who hasn't been identified.

The man threatened to burn down his home and harm himself.

However, he walked out of his home without incident. He'll be taken to University Health in Shreveport for a psychological evaluation, according to Mark Natale, a Bossier City spokesman.