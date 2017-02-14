Quantcast

Bia Roldan

Bia Roldan joined the KTBS 3 news team in September 2016 as a general assignment reporter.

Bia was born and raised in the Philippines, and moved to California in 2008. She is a proud alumna of Ohlone College in Fremont, CA and San Francisco State University where she received her B.A. in Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts with highest honors.

While studying, Bia interned for KTVU Channel 2 in Oakland, California. A year later, she interned for KRON 4 in San Francisco where she was hired to work shortly after graduating. There she worked behind the scenes as a production assistant - mostly working on assignment desk, but also involved in producing content for the station's website and 24/7 news channel.

Bia later moved to Shreveport after being hired as a reporter for KMSS FOX 33.

When she isn't working she enjoys spending time with her husband, Irvinie and beautiful daughter, Margaux. She also loves to travel and try different cuisines.

To reach Bia, email her at broldan@ktbs.com or on Facebook at Facebook.com/BiaritzRoldan.

