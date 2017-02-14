Quantcast

Fake News 101: The new civics course in US schools? - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Fake News 101: The new civics course in US schools?

Posted: Updated:

By CAROLYN THOMPSON
Associated Press

   WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) -- Teachers from elementary school through college are telling students how to distinguish between factual and fictional news -- and why they should care that there's a difference.
   As Facebook works with The Associated Press, FactCheck.org and other organizations to curb the spread of fake and misleading news on its influential network, teachers say classroom instruction can play a role in deflating the kind of "Pope endorses Trump " headlines that muddied the waters during the 2016 presidential campaign.
   "I think only education can solve this problem," said Pat Winters Lauro, a professor at Kean University in New Jersey who began teaching a course on news literacy this semester.
   Like others, Lauro has found discussions of fake news can lead to politically sensitive territory. Some critics believe fake stories targeting Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton helped Donald Trump overcome a deficit in public opinion polls, and President Trump himself has attached the label to various media outlets and unfavorable reports and polls in the first weeks of his presidency.
   "It hasn't been a difficult topic to teach in terms of material because there's so much going on out there," Lauro said, "but it's difficult in terms of politics because we have such a divided country and the students are divided, too, on their beliefs. I'm afraid sometimes that they think I'm being political when really I'm just talking about journalistic standards for facts and verification, and they look at it like `Oh, you're anti-this or -that."'
   Judging what to trust was easier when the sources were clearer -- magazines, newspapers or something else, said Kean senior Mike Roche, who is taking Lauro's class. Now "it all comes through the same medium of your cellphone or your computer, so it's very easy to blur the lines and not have a clear distinction of what's real and what's fake," he said.
   A California lawmaker last month introduced a bill to require the state to add lessons on how to distinguish between real and fake news to the grade 7-12 curriculum.
   High school government and politics teacher Lesley Battaglia added fake news to the usual election-season lessons on primaries and presidential debates, discussing credible sites and sources and running stories through fact-checking sites like Snopes. There were also lessons about anonymous sources and satire. (They got a kick out of China's dissemination of a 2012 satirical story from The Onion naming Kim Jong Un as the sexiest man alive.)
   "I'm making you guys do the hard stuff that not everybody always does. They see it in a tweet and that's enough for them," Battaglia told her students at Williamsville South High School in suburban Buffalo.
   "It's kind of crazy," 17-year-old student Hannah Mercer said, "to think about how much it's affecting people and swaying their opinions."
   Stony Brook University's Center for News Literacy pioneered the idea of educating future news consumers, and not just journalists, a decade ago with the rise of online news. About four in 10 Americans often get news online, a 2016 Pew Research Center report found. Stony Brook last month partnered with the University of Hong Kong to launch a free online course.
   "To me, it's the new civics course," said Tom Boll, after wrapping up his own course on real and fake news at the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. With everyone now able to post and share, gone are the days of the network news and newspaper editors serving as the primary gatekeepers of information, Boll, an adjunct professor, said.
   "The gates are wide open," he said, "and it's up to us to figure out what to believe."
   That's not easy, said Raleigh, North Carolina-area teacher Bill Ferriter, who encourages students to first use common sense to question whether a story could be true, to look at web addresses and authors for hints, and to be skeptical of articles that seem aimed at riling them up.
   He pointed to an authentic-looking site reporting that President Barack Obama signed an order in December banning the Pledge of Allegiance in schools. A ".co" at the end of an impostor news site web address should have been a red flag, he said.
   "The biggest challenge that I have whenever I try to teach kids about questionable content on the web," said Ferriter, who teaches sixth grade, "is convincing them that there is such a thing as questionable content on the web."
   Some of Battaglia's students fear fake news will chip away at the trust of even credible news sources and give public figures license to dismiss as fake news anything unfavorable.
   "When people start to distrust all news sources is when people in power are just allowed to do whatever they want, said Katie Peter, "and that's very scary."


Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from the real thing
   -- URL look odd? That "com.co" ending on an otherwise authentic-looking website is a red flag. When in doubt, click on the "contact" and "about" links to see where they lead. A major news organization probably isn't headquartered in a house.
   -- Does it make you mad? False reports often target emotions with claims of outlandish spending or unpatriotic words or deeds. If common sense tells you it can't be true, it may not be.
   -- If it's real, other news sites are likely reporting it.
   -- How is the writing? Caps lock and multiple exclamation points don't have a place in most real newsrooms.
   -- Who are the writers and the people in the story? Google names for clues to see if they are legitimate, or not.
   -- What are fact-checking sites like Snopes.com and FactCheck.org finding?
   -- It might be satire. Sometimes foolish stories aren't really meant to fool.
   -- Think twice before sharing. Today, everyone is a publisher.

  • Top StoryMore>>

  • Car plows into Times Square crowd; 1 dead, about 20 hurt

    Car plows into Times Square crowd; 1 dead, about 20 hurt

    Thursday, May 18 2017 12:51 PM EDT2017-05-18 16:51:08 GMT

    A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 others.   

    A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 others.   

  • Candlelight vigil set for Homer homicide victim

    Candlelight vigil set for Homer homicide victim

    Thursday, May 18 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-05-18 16:49:46 GMT

    HOMER, La. — A candlelight vigil and balloon release will be held today in celebration of the life of  Corodney “Kell” Specks, II, 26, who was shot and killed during a Mother's Day kickball event at Mayfield Park in Homer Sunday. Monday, police arrested 19-year-old Quintarrious Rice, of Minden, who is charged with one count each of discharging a firearm in a firearm-free zone and unlawful carrying of a weapon by a prohibited person. 

    HOMER, La. — A candlelight vigil and balloon release will be held today in celebration of the life of  Corodney “Kell” Specks, II, 26, who was shot and killed during a Mother's Day kickball event at Mayfield Park in Homer Sunday. Monday, police arrested 19-year-old Quintarrious Rice, of Minden, who is charged with one count each of discharging a firearm in a firearm-free zone and unlawful carrying of a weapon by a prohibited person. 

  • Fallen officers, families honored at Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony

    Fallen officers, families honored at Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony

    Thursday, May 18 2017 12:32 PM EDT2017-05-18 16:32:37 GMT

    Peace officers across the nation and here at home are being Remembered this week.  A ceremony Thursday at Riverview Park in Shreveport, which was open to the public, paid tribute to those law enforcement officers from local agencies who lost their lives in the line of duty. 

    Peace officers across the nation and here at home are being Remembered this week.  A ceremony Thursday at Riverview Park in Shreveport, which was open to the public, paid tribute to those law enforcement officers from local agencies who lost their lives in the line of duty. 

    •   

  • 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-DepthMore>>

  • KTBS-3 Investigates

    Elio reservation holder sues for deposit back

    Elio reservation holder sues for deposit back

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:00:22 GMT

    A 28 year old car enthusiast, who plopped down 1-thousand dollars,3 years ago to buy an Elio, is now suing the company.
    Nathan Swartzbaugh was one of the first to pay a non-refundable deposit to reserve the 3-wheeled vehicle.
    But Swartzbaugh is sick of waiting and is demanding his money back. 

    A 28 year old car enthusiast, who plopped down 1-thousand dollars,3 years ago to buy an Elio, is now suing the company.
    Nathan Swartzbaugh was one of the first to pay a non-refundable deposit to reserve the 3-wheeled vehicle.
    But Swartzbaugh is sick of waiting and is demanding his money back. 

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    Reports indicate promising news for the local natural gas industry

    Reports indicate promising news for the local natural gas industry

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:22 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:22:11 GMT
    The landscape between southern DeSoto Parish to Carthage, Texas is prime natural gas country. Every couple of miles you see one of these.   Unfortunately for many in this area, recent years have not been off the charts for the natural gas industry, but now some are cautiously hoping the boom is about to be back.  "I hope so and I hope it stays here forever, cause everybody is happy when it's here," said local resident Billy Jones.     Another one of tho...
    The landscape between southern DeSoto Parish to Carthage, Texas is prime natural gas country. Every couple of miles you see one of these.   Unfortunately for many in this area, recent years have not been off the charts for the natural gas industry, but now some are cautiously hoping the boom is about to be back.  "I hope so and I hope it stays here forever, cause everybody is happy when it's here," said local resident Billy Jones.     Another one of tho...

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    Planet Fitness to replace neighborhood grocery store in Bossier

    Planet Fitness to replace neighborhood grocery store in Bossier

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-05-17 03:54:51 GMT
    Old Kroger on Benton Road in Bossier CityOld Kroger on Benton Road in Bossier City

    Two years ago the neighborhood Kroger grocery store on Benton Road moved out and moved on up to the east side of Bossier City.

    Two years ago the neighborhood Kroger grocery store on Benton Road moved out and moved on up to the east side of Bossier City.

    •   

  • Weather HeadlinesMore>>

  • NWS confirms 2 Tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish

    NWS confirms 2 Tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish

    Saturday, May 13 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-05-14 01:14:14 GMT

    The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.

    The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.

  • Businesses in Garrison wrecked by EF2 tornado

    Businesses in Garrison wrecked by EF2 tornado

    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:00:15 GMT
    Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank.      Austin Bank suffered from...
    Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank.      Austin Bank suffered from...

  • East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

    East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

    Friday, May 12 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-05-12 14:01:18 GMT

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood. 

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood. 

    •   

  • Crime BeatMore>>

  • Shreveport teen arrested, charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder

    Shreveport teen arrested, charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:10 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:10:05 GMT

    Shreveport police arrested 17 year old Jayden Boyd of the 9000 block of Youree Dr. He's accused of shooting fellow teenage boys ages 16 and 17  in what police say looks like a drug deal gone bad.He's charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder. If found guilty he could face life in prison.

    Shreveport police arrested 17 year old Jayden Boyd of the 9000 block of Youree Dr. He's accused of shooting fellow teenage boys ages 16 and 17  in what police say looks like a drug deal gone bad.He's charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder. If found guilty he could face life in prison.

  • Shreveport Police patrolling on bikes

    Shreveport Police patrolling on bikes

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 2:39 PM EDT2017-05-16 18:39:28 GMT

    This week marks the first of 12 weeks Shreveport Police Community Liaisons will be patrolling the city on their bikes. Public Information Officer Cpl. Angie Willhite says all summer long, they plan to address littering, parking citations, inoperable vehicles, animal control problems, and any ongoing crimes and unsolved cases. 

    This week marks the first of 12 weeks Shreveport Police Community Liaisons will be patrolling the city on their bikes. Public Information Officer Cpl. Angie Willhite says all summer long, they plan to address littering, parking citations, inoperable vehicles, animal control problems, and any ongoing crimes and unsolved cases. 

  • Minden Kidnapping suspect arrested in Bossier Parish

    Minden Kidnapping suspect arrested in Bossier Parish

    Sunday, May 14 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-05-15 02:48:59 GMT

    Bossier sheriff deputies were in Haughton today looking for a man Minden police say kidnapped his ex-girlfriend.

    Bossier sheriff deputies were in Haughton today looking for a man Minden police say kidnapped his ex-girlfriend.

    •   

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.





  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Candlelight vigil set for Homer homicide victim

    Candlelight vigil set for Homer homicide victim

    Thursday, May 18 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-05-18 16:49:46 GMT

    HOMER, La. — A candlelight vigil and balloon release will be held today in celebration of the life of  Corodney “Kell” Specks, II, 26, who was shot and killed during a Mother's Day kickball event at Mayfield Park in Homer Sunday. Monday, police arrested 19-year-old Quintarrious Rice, of Minden, who is charged with one count each of discharging a firearm in a firearm-free zone and unlawful carrying of a weapon by a prohibited person. 

    HOMER, La. — A candlelight vigil and balloon release will be held today in celebration of the life of  Corodney “Kell” Specks, II, 26, who was shot and killed during a Mother's Day kickball event at Mayfield Park in Homer Sunday. Monday, police arrested 19-year-old Quintarrious Rice, of Minden, who is charged with one count each of discharging a firearm in a firearm-free zone and unlawful carrying of a weapon by a prohibited person. 

  • Roger Ailes dead at 77

    Roger Ailes dead at 77

    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:48 AM EDT2017-05-18 12:48:21 GMT

    Roger Ailes, the founding CEO of Fox News, died This morning. 

    Roger Ailes, the founding CEO of Fox News, died This morning. 

  • The ArkLaTex pays tribute to Fallen Officers

    The ArkLaTex pays tribute to Fallen Officers

    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:43 AM EDT2017-05-18 12:43:24 GMT

    An ArkLaTex Peace Officers' Memorial ceremony is being held today in downtown Shreveport and the public is invited to stop by and remember our areas fallen officers.

    An ArkLaTex Peace Officers' Memorial ceremony is being held today in downtown Shreveport and the public is invited to stop by and remember our areas fallen officers.

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly