Barksdale Museum flooded and looking for help

Decades of Air Force and U.S. history in jeopardy. What's the problem and how can you get involved?

It happened at the Barksdale Global Power Museum on Barksdale Air Force Base.

"January 7th of this year we had our three days of winter in Louisiana and those cold temperatures froze a pipe, the pipe burst and when it burst all the water collected in our attic and eventually started raining down in here and in our vault," said Amy Russel of the Barksdale Global Power Museum.

About 2 inches of water filled this area. An immediate basewide effort helped stop the water and the damage. Amazingly, nothing was totally lost, but there was plenty of damage.

"We've closed off this art gallery right now because we need to have a space to go through all the inventory. So everything that was affected by water, now that it has dried, it comes in here. We go through it. ... We inventory it, we photograph it, we make notes on its condition just to make sure that everything still matches up and that nothing has received any damage. And, because all of our boxes got wet we have Ziploc bags that we're putting them in," said Russel

With a staff size of two, including Amy, the museum is looking for volunteers right now to help put this place back together and move forward.

"We were about to execute a new exhibit plan. Well, now all of our efforts have been turned to dealing with this. The biggest thing I can tell you that we need right now is hands. We need volunteers. We need people that are willing to come in and help. We need people that are willing to join our association, which will help in the fund raising efforts to help with the exhibit plans so that the Wing can focus on fixing the building," said Russel.

The association she's talking about is the Barksdale Global Power Museum Association. If you have a heart to help this museum that opened in 1975, Russel says she'll find a place for your skills and interests because they really need the help right now.

"This is our story. This is America's story. This is your history and this is your heritage, not just if you wore the uniform but even if you didn't. We want everybody to be able to come together to work to preserve this so that my daughter will be able to see it when she's older and her kids. If we take care of it properly now we will have that, but we need help in doing that," said Russel.

The Barksdale Global Power Museum is open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.