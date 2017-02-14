Bob Griffin's Good Life: Paula Kinzie

A 28 year old car enthusiast, who plopped down 1-thousand dollars,3 years ago to buy an Elio, is now suing the company. Nathan Swartzbaugh was one of the first to pay a non-refundable deposit to reserve the 3-wheeled vehicle. But Swartzbaugh is sick of waiting and is demanding his money back.

ArkLaTex In-Depth

