Rick Rowe's Tasty Tuesday: 2 Johns Steak & Seafood

HOMER, La. — A candlelight vigil and balloon release will be held today in celebration of the life of Corodney “Kell” Specks, II, 26, who was shot and killed during a Mother's Day kickball event at Mayfield Park in Homer Sunday. Monday, police arrested 19-year-old Quintarrious Rice, of Minden, who is charged with one count each of discharging a firearm in a firearm-free zone and unlawful carrying of a weapon by a prohibited person.