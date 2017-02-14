Trooper Tuesday 02/14/17: Keeping safety a priority while commuting home from the parades and parties

Thursday, May 18 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-05-18 19:38:07 GMT
Benton Elementary School’s archery team hit the bullseye and is now the 2017 National Champions in the elementary division, after putting on an outstanding performance at the National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) tournament held earlier this month in Louisville, Kentucky.
Thursday, May 18 2017 2:03 PM EDT2017-05-18 18:03:43 GMT
There's a lot to figure out before bike lanes and share-roads are a reality in Shreveport for both drivers and cyclists. Madison Pochea rides her bike to work every day. She says bikers are excited about the new lanes but this is their biggest fear when they're riding. "We have our buses cars motorcycles and bicycles all going in the same direction. And I know that can be scary for bikers because you can't see what's coming behind you."
Thursday, May 18 2017 2:03 PM EDT2017-05-18 18:03:43 GMT
Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:00:22 GMT
A 28 year old car enthusiast, who plopped down 1-thousand dollars,3 years ago to buy an Elio, is now suing the company. Nathan Swartzbaugh was one of the first to pay a non-refundable deposit to reserve the 3-wheeled vehicle. But Swartzbaugh is sick of waiting and is demanding his money back.
Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:22 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:22:11 GMT
The landscape between southern DeSoto Parish to Carthage, Texas is prime natural gas country. Every couple of miles you see one of these. Unfortunately for many in this area, recent years have not been off the charts for the natural gas industry, but now some are cautiously hoping the boom is about to be back. "I hope so and I hope it stays here forever, cause everybody is happy when it's here," said local resident Billy Jones. Another one of tho...
Tuesday, May 16 2017 7:45 PM EDT2017-05-16 23:45:59 GMT
Over the weekend, Byrd High School graduated their seniors, ushering them into the next chapter of their lives. The Yellow Jackets also bid farewell to one of their most decorated track stars in school history.
Saturday, May 13 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-05-14 01:14:14 GMT
The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.
Saturday, May 13 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:00:15 GMT
Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank. Austin Bank suffered from...
Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:40 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:40:20 GMT
Front street didn't have a lot of foot traffic Wednesday. Restaurants and boutiques only had a handful of customers as rain poured all day long. It has been raining pretty much since I got here around noon. Scattered thunderstorms are expected throughout the afternoon with a cold front forecasted to sweep through at around 6 p.m. bringing some possibly damaging winds and hail. Locals who say they are ready for whatever the weather may bring. Jasmine Williams s...
Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:10 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:10:05 GMT
Shreveport police arrested 17 year old Jayden Boyd of the 9000 block of Youree Dr. He's accused of shooting fellow teenage boys ages 16 and 17 in what police say looks like a drug deal gone bad.He's charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder. If found guilty he could face life in prison.
Tuesday, May 16 2017 2:39 PM EDT2017-05-16 18:39:28 GMT
This week marks the first of 12 weeks Shreveport Police Community Liaisons will be patrolling the city on their bikes. Public Information Officer Cpl. Angie Willhite says all summer long, they plan to address littering, parking citations, inoperable vehicles, animal control problems, and any ongoing crimes and unsolved cases.
Thursday, May 18 2017 2:03 PM EDT2017-05-18 18:03:43 GMT
