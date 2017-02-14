Quantcast

Update: Missing Bossier Parish woman found

BOSSIER PARISH -

Search crews have found a missing woman from Benton.

39 year old Amy Humphries was found alive after an active search that lasted all morning.

She was last seen by her family on Saturday and they reported her missing Sunday

But it wasn't until this morning that a cemetery worker called the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office saying they saw a woman matching her description at Clark Cemetery Road around noon on Saturday.

The tipster says she parked her truck and walked into the woods.

Authorities searched the truck and found humphries cell phone and driver's license inside.

Detectives on ATVs and K-9 bloodhound units all worked to find Humphries in the wooded area near where her truck was found.

Around 1 o'clock search crews heard a screaming woman from deep in the woods. 

Minutes later Amy Humphries was found alive and was taken to an ambulance.

Humphries told authorities she went into the woods to use the bathroom and got lost.

She is now being treated at University Health in Shreveport.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office lead the search and were joined by Plain Dealing Police Department, Bossier City Fire Department, Northeast First District #5 and Northwest Fire District #7.  





