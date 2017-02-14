Black History Moment: Maya Angelou

We all know the famed author and poet Maya Angelou, but did you know she has deep ties to the ArkLaTex? Ever heard of the book "I know why the caged bird sings" or "Phenomenal woman"? Both among dozens of other books, poems and essays were penned by Angelou who was not only a reknowned poet and author but also a dancer and civil rights activist. Her parents divorced when she was three, and she and her brother went to live with their grandmother in Stamps, Arkansas. Truly a phenomenal woman and that's why she's featured in this morning's Black History Moment.
Thursday, May 18 2017 5:32 PM EDT2017-05-18 21:32:29 GMT
Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program is in Shreveport to provide assistance to residents impacted by the 2016 floods. Representatives from the program will be available until 7 p.m. Thursday at Bill Cockrell Recreation Center, 4109 Pines Road. This is a series of outreach events being held across the state to offer in person, one-on-one assistance to flood-affected homeowners who need help completing the initial survey. "While we have some funds now - about $1.6 billi...
Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program is in Shreveport to provide assistance to residents impacted by the 2016 floods. Representatives from the program will be available until 7 p.m. Thursday at Bill Cockrell Recreation Center, 4109 Pines Road. This is a series of outreach events being held across the state to offer in person, one-on-one assistance to flood-affected homeowners who need help completing the initial survey. "While we have some funds now - about $1.6 billi...