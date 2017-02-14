Black History Moment: Coretta Scott King

Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program is in Shreveport to provide assistance to residents impacted by the 2016 floods. Representatives from the program will be available until 7 p.m. Thursday at Bill Cockrell Recreation Center, 4109 Pines Road. This is a series of outreach events being held across the state to offer in person, one-on-one assistance to flood-affected homeowners who need help completing the initial survey. "While we have some funds now - about $1.6 billi...

Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program is in Shreveport to provide assistance to residents impacted by the 2016 floods. Representatives from the program will be available until 7 p.m. Thursday at Bill Cockrell Recreation Center, 4109 Pines Road. This is a series of outreach events being held across the state to offer in person, one-on-one assistance to flood-affected homeowners who need help completing the initial survey. "While we have some funds now - about $1.6 billi...