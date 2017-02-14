Black History Moment: Coretta Scott King

It's time for us to pause for our black history moment. Normally, we focus on folks with ties to the ArkLaTex, but one person has been making headlines, so we thought we'd share her story. Today we focus our attention to Coretta Scott King. Elizabeth Warren read a letter Dr. Martin Luther King's widow wrote yesterday and that's propelled King into headlines this week. Coretta wasn't just Dr. King's wife, she also carried the torch for civil rights with him and fearlessly continued fighting after his murder. But it doesn't stop there. She was also active in the opposition to apartheid and supported lgbt rights until her death in 2006.
Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program is in Shreveport to provide assistance to residents impacted by the 2016 floods. Representatives from the program will be available until 7 p.m. Thursday at Bill Cockrell Recreation Center, 4109 Pines Road. This is a series of outreach events being held across the state to offer in person, one-on-one assistance to flood-affected homeowners who need help completing the initial survey. "While we have some funds now - about $1.6 billi...
