Quantcast

Black History Moment: Coretta Scott King - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Black History Moment: Coretta Scott King

Posted: Updated:

    It's time for us to pause for our black history moment.
    Normally, we focus on folks with ties to the ArkLaTex, but one person has been making headlines, so we thought we'd share her story.
    Today we focus our attention to Coretta Scott King.
    Elizabeth Warren read a letter Dr. Martin Luther King's widow wrote yesterday and that's propelled King into headlines this week.
    Coretta wasn't just Dr. King's wife, she also carried the torch for civil rights with him and fearlessly continued fighting after his murder.
    But it doesn't stop there.  She was also active in the opposition to apartheid and supported lgbt rights until her death in 2006.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program in Shreveport

    Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program in Shreveport

    Thursday, May 18 2017 5:32 PM EDT2017-05-18 21:32:29 GMT
    Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program is in Shreveport to provide assistance to residents impacted by the 2016 floods. Representatives from the program will be available until 7 p.m. Thursday at Bill Cockrell Recreation Center, 4109 Pines Road. This is a series of outreach events being held across the state to offer in person, one-on-one assistance to flood-affected homeowners who need help completing the initial survey. "While we have some funds now - about $1.6 billi...
    Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program is in Shreveport to provide assistance to residents impacted by the 2016 floods. Representatives from the program will be available until 7 p.m. Thursday at Bill Cockrell Recreation Center, 4109 Pines Road. This is a series of outreach events being held across the state to offer in person, one-on-one assistance to flood-affected homeowners who need help completing the initial survey. "While we have some funds now - about $1.6 billi...

  • Armed Forces Day celebration set for this weekend

    Armed Forces Day celebration set for this weekend

    Thursday, May 18 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-05-18 19:56:47 GMT

    The 7th annual Armed Forces Day celebration will be held this weekend in Texarkana, Arkansas.  

    The 7th annual Armed Forces Day celebration will be held this weekend in Texarkana, Arkansas.  

  • New animal control fees to take effect soon in Texarkana

    New animal control fees to take effect soon in Texarkana

    Thursday, May 18 2017 3:45 PM EDT2017-05-18 19:45:03 GMT

    Higher fees to reclaim or surrender your pet will soon take effect in Texarkana, Texas.       

    Higher fees to reclaim or surrender your pet will soon take effect in Texarkana, Texas.       

Powered by Frankly