Black History Moment: C. E. McLain

Today we honor pastor C. E. McLain. He comes from a family of civil rights trailblazers. His dad was Pastor Claude Clifford McLain. This family has the fight for civil rights in their blood. Not only was father McLain one of the first black people to register to vote in Lincoln Parish, something that could have gotten you killed back then if you were black, but C.E. was the youngest and first black person on Ruston's school board. It doesn't stop there. Both father and son McLain pastored and still pastor to this day at the famed Little Union Baptist Church.
Thursday, May 18 2017 5:32 PM EDT2017-05-18 21:32:29 GMT
Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program is in Shreveport to provide assistance to residents impacted by the 2016 floods. Representatives from the program will be available until 7 p.m. Thursday at Bill Cockrell Recreation Center, 4109 Pines Road. This is a series of outreach events being held across the state to offer in person, one-on-one assistance to flood-affected homeowners who need help completing the initial survey. "While we have some funds now - about $1.6 billi...
