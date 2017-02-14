Quantcast

Black History Moment: NAACP - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Black History Moment: NAACP

Posted: Updated:

    For today's Black History Moment., KTBS wishes a happy birthday to the NAACP, an organization at the forefront of black history in America.  The Shreveport branch celebrated its 103rd anniversary Sunday.

    Members attended a church service at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Sunday morning which ended with a special donation.
    One interesting fact, the Shreveport branch of the NAACP is the oldest in the state of Louisiana. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program in Shreveport

    Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program in Shreveport

    Thursday, May 18 2017 5:32 PM EDT2017-05-18 21:32:29 GMT
    Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program is in Shreveport to provide assistance to residents impacted by the 2016 floods. Representatives from the program will be available until 7 p.m. Thursday at Bill Cockrell Recreation Center, 4109 Pines Road. This is a series of outreach events being held across the state to offer in person, one-on-one assistance to flood-affected homeowners who need help completing the initial survey. "While we have some funds now - about $1.6 billi...
    Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program is in Shreveport to provide assistance to residents impacted by the 2016 floods. Representatives from the program will be available until 7 p.m. Thursday at Bill Cockrell Recreation Center, 4109 Pines Road. This is a series of outreach events being held across the state to offer in person, one-on-one assistance to flood-affected homeowners who need help completing the initial survey. "While we have some funds now - about $1.6 billi...

  • Armed Forces Day celebration set for this weekend

    Armed Forces Day celebration set for this weekend

    Thursday, May 18 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-05-18 19:56:47 GMT

    The 7th annual Armed Forces Day celebration will be held this weekend in Texarkana, Arkansas.  

    The 7th annual Armed Forces Day celebration will be held this weekend in Texarkana, Arkansas.  

  • New animal control fees to take effect soon in Texarkana

    New animal control fees to take effect soon in Texarkana

    Thursday, May 18 2017 3:45 PM EDT2017-05-18 19:45:03 GMT

    Higher fees to reclaim or surrender your pet will soon take effect in Texarkana, Texas.       

    Higher fees to reclaim or surrender your pet will soon take effect in Texarkana, Texas.       

Powered by Frankly